This past week, the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service reported that Nebraska corn growers intend to plant 10.5 million acres this year. That was up 4% from 2019.
But with the global pandemic and the COVID-19 temporarily shutting down markets as society acts to slow the spread of the virus, CoBank reported this week that the next three months “will largely define the next year in terms of the economy and how severe the damage caused by the coronavirus will be.”
“Nearly everyone will be impacted to varying degrees, and the pace of the recovery will be uneven,” said Dan Kowalski, vice president, Knowledge Exchange, CoBank. “But the economy had been on good footing, and it’s entirely possible that we can get back to reasonable strength within a few quarters.”
Kowalski said the U.S. grain sector remains “stuck in a rut, with pressure on commodity prices, weakening basis for corn and soybeans in some markets, and export volatility likely over the next two to three months.”
He said that since 2020 began, corn prices have declined by 12%, and soybeans prices have dropped by 7%.
The USDA reported that Nebraska soybean farmers are expected to plant 5.10 million acres, up 4% from last year.
All hay acreage to be harvested is expected to total 2.65 million acres, up 8% from 2019.
Winter wheat acres seeded in the fall of 2019 are estimated at a record low 920,000 acres, down 14% from last year.
Sorghum growers in Nebraska intend to plant 200,000 acres, unchanged from a year ago. Oat intentions are estimated at 120,000 acres, unchanged from last year.
Dry edible bean acreage intentions are estimated at 145,000 acres, up 21% from 2019. Sugarbeet growers expect to plant 44,000 acres, unchanged from last year.
Sunflower producers expect to plant 40,000 acres, up 8% from 2019. Oil varieties account for 30,000 acres, up 7% from a year ago. Non-oil varieties made up the balance of 10,000 acres, up 11% from the previous year.
Dry edible pea acreage intentions are estimated at 28,000 acres, down 10% from last year.
Kowalski said that while crop farming fundamentals remain challenging, ag retailers enter the 2020 growing season on a relatively stable footing.
“Retailers are optimistic for a full agronomy season given the pent-up demand for fertilizer and crop protection products following last year’s complicated and wet fall application season,” he said.
Nebraska is the nation’s second-largest ethanol producer, but the ethanol industry is having trouble navigating through “an extremely difficult operating environment exacerbated by the recent collapse in crude oil and gasoline prices and a virtual overnight evaporation of demand,” Kowalski said.
He said several large players have restructured or exited the business, with more expected to do so over the next three months.
When it comes to the livestock industry, Kowalski said:
• The U.S. chicken industry entered 2020 with optimism largely driven by expectations for renewed exports to China. That focus swiftly changed to the domestic market in early March when the spread of the coronavirus dramatically shifted the U.S. market to at-home eating, boosting chicken demand. Chicken production grew 7.7% in the first two months of 2020.
• The U.S. cattle complex has seen a swift and sharp decline in the last month following the drop in global equities and oil prices. Since mid-January, April live cattle futures have fallen by approximately 25%. The beef complex profit pool is shifting in favor of packers at the cost of lower feeding margins. The loss of restaurant and foodservice customers due to COVID-19 will test beef prices this spring.
• China’s demand for U.S. pork has set export records, but it hasn’t led to strong prices or profit margins. While international demand has been significantly higher than last year, so has U.S. pork supply. Hog producers are expected to realize negative margins through April before margins turn to positive territory this summer. To realize strong margins, producers will need strong export growth to continue.
• Milk prices have fallen precipitously in recent weeks due to COVID-19. The seasonal increase in milk supplies with the spring flush was met with economic weakness in China and other countries, impacting dairy exports. School closings have impacted fluid milk consumption. Home stockpiling has provided some price support, but not enough to offset the losses related to food service.
