Thankfully, the Easter Bunny came through this morning to give us a sense of normalcy along with plenty of candy to satisfy our sweet teeth.
With animals also contracting COVID-19, it’s a good thing that we don’t have an Easter tiger, cat or dog.
We should also appreciate that the Easter Bunny is considered an essential worker in the majority of the United States that are under shelter-in-place orders.
And if snowy, miserable weather had to hit Central Nebraska on an Easter, this is as good as any. It’s not like any sunrise services were disrupted by a late blast of winter.
This weather should encourage us Nebraskans to follow our state’s really strong shelter-in-place recommendation.
Many are encouraging Gov. Pete Ricketts to change that recommendation to an order. He seems to want to be the parent who won’t set a curfew for the teenagers because he wants to trust them to do the right thing on their own.
But (formerly acting) members of the government shouldn’t believe that only Navy aircraft carrier captains are “too stupid or too naive” when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. All it takes are a few bad choices by a few individuals to potentially put dozens of lives at risk.
I’m sure that there aren’t too many people out there who are fully enjoying this whole shelter-in-place thing, whether it is ordered or just recommended.
You miss family gatherings. There isn’t time to catch up with friends in person. No attending church services.
It’s difficult not personally interacting with (at least some) co-workers.
We all can’t wait until things get back to “normal.”
But will things ever exactly return to the way they were just one month ago?
A lot of jobs were lost. Businesses shut their doors. Some of those businesses aren’t coming back. Neither are some of those jobs.
And the work environments of those businesses that emerge intact could permanently change.
While working from home isn’t for everyone, there are plenty of benefits. Some may want to continue to take advantage of those when workplaces reopen, at least a few days a week.
It is nice setting your alarm for five minutes before you have to start work, throwing on one of your 35 Pearl Jam T-shirts, grabbing some leftovers out of the fridge and making that 15-second commute to your office.
Don’t judge me if that is my routine, even though my job usually starts at 3 p.m.
If this working-from-home thing is necessary for another month or two, it’ll be even tougher to readjust back to an office environment.
Those first few days we might have to print off checklists to remind ourselves to once again start using deodorant, hair products and pants.
It’ll be time to find those razors and shaving cream containers again (you ladies, too — this is a sexist free writing zone).
The opportunity to take mid-shift naps that we now have will likely be frowned upon once we return to our usual places of employment.
I may need to look at YouTube videos to remember how to put gas into my car.
That’s something I used to do about once a week in the old days due to traveling around the area covering sports.
I haven’t fueled up in almost a month. I’m tempted to go out and drive around the block 100 times so I need gas and can take advantage of these super cheap prices.
Hiding half of my face under a mask while in public is something I could be happy to see extend past the COVID-19 threat.
And if we could extend our personal space to 6 feet permanently and maintain one-way aisles in grocery stores, I wouldn’t object.
I just hope that we get the opportunity to find out exactly what the new normal is sooner rather than later.
Dale Miller is a sports writer (and news temp during the current lack of sports) for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
