GENOA — Months after the widespead flooding disaster hit Nebraska, communities and farmers are still struggling with the natural disaster that caused more than a billion dollars in damage to the state.
A new exhibit that will run through July 28 at the Genoa Historical Museum tells the story of the “History of the Canal System and the Flood of 2019.”
“The flood of 2019 has made an impact on the town of Genoa,” said Carol Green, museum curator.
The exhibit opened on June 28 and will through July 28. The museum and exhibit will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.
“This exhibit is timely as we are still feeling the effects of the flood,” Green said.
The museum is located at 402 Willard Ave. in Genoa. The phone number is (402) 993-2875.