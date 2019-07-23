The Grand Island City Council and Finance Director Patrick Brown concluded the projected 2019-2020 budget can only support an additional deputy clerk and three lieutenant positions.
Brown presented the projected budget to the Council with the addition of the deputy city clerk position and reorganization of the police department, and determined those positions would not largely impact the general fund.
Using the numbers given in the study session July 16, the addition of a deputy clerk is estimated to decrease the impact on the general fund by $11,091. Meanwhile, the reorganization of the police department with three lieutenant positions is estimated to impact the general fund by $7,070.
When adding the expenses and revenues of the other proposed FTE positions from the library, public information office, building department, fire department and the parks department, Brown said the expenses and revenue will balance for a while.
“2023 is when we need to do something. It just goes downhill from there,” Brown said. “Again, we are with the assumptions that it’s why this projection goes down. We don’t have enough revenue and have too much of the expense.”
With the current projection, Brown said the city’s cash reserves will reach 21% in 2023. Typically, the cash reserves should be kept at a minimum of 22-23%.
“The math is not going to work,” Brown said.
Councilmembers Mitchell Nickerson and Chuck Haase responded to Brown’s projection, saying that, despite using taxes to grant some leeway to the added expenses, the expenses will catch up.
Haase said personnel costs equate to more than 70% of the total general fund. Those personnel costs are large indicators of what is occurring with the general fund.
“I’m looking here and because of that bump we are actually $400,000 (lower) in the 2020 budget,” Haase said. “In 2021, we are dropping $600,000. By 2022, it’s (a) $1.7 million drop. The next year, 2023, it’s a 2.8 million dollar drop. By 2024, it’s a 4.1 million dollar drop.”
With these numbers, Haase said the model is not sustainable. The council is looking for a budget that will give the city that needed sustainability.
Mayor Steele said having two union contracts has placed a large amount of uncertainty over this year’s budgets, and that the council needs to have considerable restraint during decisions, especially with respect to adding more FTEs.
Steele said he sent councilmembers a letter after the July 16 study session stating, “Those requests notwithstanding the city’s preliminary budget projections for receipts and expenditures are cause for council to exercise considerable restraint throughout the budget study process.”
Steele said he urges the council to not add more FTEs until they have a better understanding of where the city’s budget stands after the union contract negotiations.
Brown said there will be an FTE and salary ordinance and resolution Aug. 13.
For the record
In other action, the City Council:
— Voted 10-0 to approve the development zone at Autumn Park Third Subdivision, North of State Street and East of Ebony Lane.
— Voted 10-0 to approve vacating Autumn Park’s Third Subdivision.
— Voted 10-0 to approve the purchase of ExecuTime Software and Applicable Hardware from Tyler Technologies.
— Voted 10-0 to declare the 2.57 acres CRA Area #30 between 4 and 5 streets and Carey Street and Ruby Avenue as blighted and substandard.
— Voted 9-1 to appoint Stacy Nonhoff as the interim city attorney and authorize City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz to be the city’s special attorney. Councilman Mike Paulick voted against the resolution.