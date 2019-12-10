For 25 years, Gary Lonowski has been donning his Santa suit for local children.
“I had a friend 25 years ago who had a grandson and he asked me to play Santa, and so I did and I’ve just kept doing it every year,” Lonowski said.
Three years ago, he added a Slingshot, which is a three-wheel motorcycle, to his annual Christmas season look.
“I just tell kids it’s my sleigh,” Lonowski said. “They think it’s really cool.”
He said he doesn’t charge to appear as Santa anywhere, although he does ask for donations to stock his candy cane supply and to help with upkeep for his Santa suits, as he has several of them.
One thing he really enjoys each year is seeing the look on kids’ faces as he drives by or as he walks up to them and hands them candy canes.
“Last year I handed out about 7,000 candy canes,” Lonowski said.
When his beard turned white, he decided to dye his hair white to add to the authenticity.
“I love the look on kids’ faces when they pull on the beard and see that it’s real,” Lonowski said.
He said although most people enjoy seeing him dressed as Santa, there are some people who don’t have the same holiday spirit.
“I’ve had some people tell their kids there is no Santa Claus,” Lonowski said. “I tell them to let the kids be kids.”
He hopes he can continue his tradition.
One thing he wants to do is learn more languages so he can communicate with more children.
“If a kid is a Korean, I want him to be able to sit on my lap and I want to be able to speak to him in Korean,” Lonowski said.
He also wants to learn Spanish and American Sign Language.
If there isn’t much snow on Christmas Eve, kids won’t have to worry because Santa has his slingshot and he is ready to spread Christmas cheer this season.
