Two Grand Island vape shops say they’re getting burned by all of the stories about the dangers of vaping.
Spokesmen for Alohma Vape Shop and e-Titan Vapors say electronic smoking does very well at the function for which it was intended — helping people to stop smoking.
Alohma and e-Titan both say they are vigilant about not selling their products to underage customers Teenagers buy many of their vaping products from convenience stores, they say. And the dangerous products are bought on the street, just like illegal drugs.
Two new laws take effect Wednesday, when the legal vaping age rises from 18 to 19 in Nebraska and public vaping becomes illegal in Grand Island.
The owners of e-Titan, Stacy Alexander and Jacob Martikainen, are happy with the age 19 requirement, which they think is a good compromise. They’re pleased the limit was not raised to 21.
The move creates a degree of separation between legal customers and teenagers, Alexander said.
e-Titan and Alohma say they are extremely vigilant about not selling to young people. Under current law, customers have to be 18 to even enter e-Titan, in which numerous signs make that clear. People who are younger may enter if they’re accompanied by an adult. In six years of operation, Alexander and Martikainen say they’ve never sold to an underage customer.
“We’ve always been proactive in upholding the laws and self-regulating from the get-go,” they say in an email.
Tim Bowen, who is director of operations for the company that owns Alohma, said the company is also adamant about enforcing the rules.
Everywhere in the media, people hear that there’s an epidemic in teen vaping, Bowen said. In most cases, those devices aren’t bought at vaping stores.
“I would say they certainly aren’t coming from our company,” he said.
They’re bought at “convenience stores, and they’re coming from places that do not have stringent ID protection and verification,” said Bowen, who lives in Omaha.
“In Alohma stores, you cannot go in and buy a soft drink, let alone a vaping device, without first scanning your ID that will confirm your age on the computer before the transaction is ever rang (up),” Bowen says. “So there is no way that anybody that is under age can walk into one of our stores and purchase anything, because the ID scan stops that.”
As far as banning public vaping, e-Titan felt it was an inevitability. The company, based in Grand Island, doesn’t feel the ban will hurt its business. “People didn’t start vaping just to vape in public places. They did it to quit. I don’t think our customers will mind,” says the e-Titan e-mail.
Bowen, meanwhile, said the public ban on vaping “saddens me.”
“Very recently, vaping has been made out to be an evil, less-than-normal type of behavior,” he said.
In reality, vaping was intended to be an alternative to smoking tobacco, Bowen said.
Fourteen million Americans safely use vapor products as a substitute for combustible tobacco, he said. Vaping is 64 percent more likely to help a smoker stop smoking tobacco than any other product on the market.
For a long time, vaping received little to no negative publicity, Bowen said.
The people who become ill from vaping are “people that are buying illicit drugs and using them much the same way somebody would buy heroin off the street, use it and die,” he said. “To say that vaping kills people is much like saying skiing kills people, in my opinion.”
If vaping products are used incorrectly or if “these devices fall into the hands of children, the entire populace should not pay for this, particularly the people that are trying to cessate from smoking,” Bowen said.
The Grand Island store is one of 22 Alohma locations. The company has a total of 73 stores in 18 states.
Bowen said he went to work for the company solely to help people stop smoking.
“The truth is that elsewhere in the world, vaping is embraced as a way to keep the populace safe from the harms of tobacco,” he said. “Tobacco is the No. 1 preventable cause of disease and death today in the United States.”
He notes that 480,000 people die each year from tobacco-related disease.
“Our company does not want anybody to vape that does not smoke,” Bowen said. “The idea is that if you smoke and you want to quit smoking, use these products to allow you to cessate your use of tobacco.”
e-Titan has seven stores, including three in Grand Island, and one each in Hastings, Kearney, Lincoln and Garden City, Kan.
Like Bowen, e-Titan feels vaping is a great way to quit smoking.
“Unfortunately, while vaping is a great off-ramp for the average smoker, it’s also been an unfortunate on-ramp for minors,” says the email from e-Titan.
Vigilance is especially needed at the mall store, where teenagers sometimes show interest in their products.
Alexander and Martikainen believe stiffer penalties would make high school students think twice about vaping.
In some cases where vaping causes illness, it’s been suggested the cause is THC oil/Vitamin E.
e-Titan believes people who come down with that illness are vaping black market marijuana cartridges containing Vitamin E.
“This vitamin is not found in nicotine e-liquid devices but rather in homemade cannabis cartridges that are sold in back alleys on a street level,” says the e-Titan customer newsletter. “After witnessing hundreds of people successfully quit smoking cigarettes from vaping nicotine e-juice for the past six years, we have never experienced a customer with any symptoms like the recent stories have showed in the news.”
