The Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education was able to get a clearer look at how the district’s efforts to improve attendance are achieving results at its meeting Monday night.
This school year, GIPS has set a district priority to improve average daily membership rates and chronic absenteeism rates. GIPS Chief Data Analyst and Organizational Strategist Jonathan Doll said chronic absenteeism is when student absences exceed 10% of the total school days. He told the board his research was based on the 82 days in the first semester, which ended Dec. 20, 2019.
This means that if a student missed eight or more school days, they were considered chronically absent.
Doll said the average daily membership takes the total number of GIPS students who are in school each day and turns it into a percentage.
During his presentation, he showed average daily membership for three consecutive years, beginning with the 2016-17 school year. He divided the data based on race, gender and demographics such as students with disabilities, low-income students and English language learners.
Doll said that with African-American students, three years ago, they were at 93.5% average daily membership, then went to 93.3% in the 2017-18 school year, and to 94.2% in the 2018-19 school year.
“There is not much of a change,” he said. “There is a little bit of an increase and they are near 95%.”
Doll noted that for students with disabilities, the average daily attendance stayed steady, going from 92.5% in the 2016-17 school year to 92.6% in 2017-18 and 92.9% in 2018-19. With male students, it went from 93.5% to 93.3%, to 93.2%, decreasing slightly.
“You might think that when you are looking at large numbers like this, things are kind of stable, but as we look at the yellow (Aug. 2019 through Dec. 2019 attendance data), some went up, some went down and some stayed the same,” he said. “But, if I could be very transparent with you, it is not a lot of good news. It is mostly just maintained.”
But, Doll said, when the rest of the story — what happened between the end of last school year and now — is examined, the data shows that the average daily attendance rate over a three-year period has increased to its highest levels. He added attendance rates went up in six of seven ethnic groups, with the rate for multiracial students slightly decreasing.
He said there are a number of strategies for improving attendance, including celebrating student attendance, developing relationships to improve attendance and providing personalized early outreach to those who may be nearing chronic absenteeism.
“As a district, we are not waiting until the end of the school year when the state tells us who is chronically absent,” Doll said. “We can actually decide who is chronically absent today. From there, we can see what interventions we are making for those students to help keep them from being absent the remainder of the year.”
He said that due to this early outreach, a student may start the year as chronically absent and be removed from thie list if their attendance improves.
With chronic absenteeism, Doll said it is an improvement when the rate goes down. The data shows that over the last three years, chronic absenteeism has gone up, which is “not really good news” for the district and is why the district has made improvement of attendance a priority.
However, he said, when the data for the last six months is examined, the chronic absenteeism rate has decreased across all ethic, gender and demographic levels.
Board President Bonnie Hinkle said that based on the data presented, GIPS making attendance a priority is helping to improve the average daily membership and chronic absenteeism rates in the district.
Doll said he plans to speak to the board every two months to update it on how well the district’s efforts to improve attendance are working.
“Over the next month, we are going to be working with schools that have specific struggles with attendance or chronic absenteeism,” he said.
