The selection of fashionable lingerie in Grand Island has been reduced. The Victoria’s Secret store in the Conestoga Mall has closed.
In May, the retailer’s parent company, L Brands, announced plans to close about 250 stores this year in the U.S. and Canada.
L Brands said it also plans to permanently close 50 Bath & Body Works stores in the U.S. and one in Canada.
The Bath & Body Works at the Conestoga Mall still is open.
L Brands’ total company sales declined 37% in the quarter that ended May 2.
Almost all the company’s stores closed March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One person at the mall said she didn’t think the Grand Island store ever reopened after the coronavirus hit.
