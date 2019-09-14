Grand Island police officers enjoyed a couple of big victories Saturday morning outside Texas Roadhouse.
The officers won a rib-eating contest, which was supposed to pit the police against the Grand Island Fire Department. But the firefighters didn’t show up, so the officers can rib the firefighters for being missing in action.
Without the firefighters, six police officers sat down across the table from six Texas Roadhouse employees.
Each participant ate what Texas Roadhouse calls a “four-bone,” as well as a “piece of fresh-baked bread,” said restaurant managing partner Doug Schliefert. They also had water to get them through it.
Schliefert proclaimed the police department the winner. The reward was $500, which the police will donate to their canine unit.
Three members of the GIPD squad said their most valuable player was Officer Michael Belleci.
Capt. Dean Elliott was one of the three who praised Belleci’s eating ability.
“I think he’s always looked up to me,” Belleci explained. “I think I’ve always kind of been his personal hero,” so that’s probably why Elliott singled him out, he said.
Officer Ben Arrants said Belleci and Mike Nelson were the star eaters. “They wolfed it down,” he said.
Officer Jason Urbanski agreed that Belleci was MVP. “But I was a close second. I’m not going to lie,” Urbanski said.
Then the accusations started flying. “To be honest, I think he had a smaller rack of ribs,” Urbanski said. “That’s all I can say.”
It was not a timed event. Contestants just waited for their turn.
For Belleci, what was the toughest part of the contest? “Waiting for my turn to eat,” he said.
The key to victory, he said, was “probably just making sure the 100-pound girl across the table didn’t beat me.”
The thought of losing to the Texas Roadhouse employee was terrifying, he said. “I mean, you’ve got to watch out for those sleepers.”
Elliott said the secret is to be fast and “swallow big chunks.”
Still, after he polished off the ribs, he nibbled on Texas Roadhouse peanuts. “The four ribs is not near enough to fill me up,” he said.
The officers’ taste buds, though, were delighted. How did they like the ribs?
“They were awesome,” said Sgt. Kevin Sheeks.
“They were very good. They were delicious, actually,” Arrants said.
“Oh my God, they were glorious,” Urbanski said.
Did Arrants want to say anything more?
“No, it was fun. I just wish the firemen would have showed up,” he said.
While the firefighters were elsewhere, the police officers arrived at the event with the confident manner of a tactical response team.
Even if the Fire Department had arrived, Urbanski said, the police would have still come out on top.
This was the second rib-eating competition sponsored by Texas Roadhouse.
The event is meant to show appreciation to firefighters and police officers, Schliefert said.
Of the 600 Texas Roadhouses across the country, about 500 of them sponsor such competitions, he said.
The 10 a.m. start wasn’t a problem for the restaurant staff. On Saturdays and Sundays, some employees normally start the day at 6 a.m., he said.
Schliefert rallied his troops during the competition.
“Che, I’ve seen you eat before. I know you can do better than that,” he said to broiler cook Che Ramirez.
To busboy Jose Bermudez, he said, “Chew through the pain.”
Kameron Nelson, the 12-year-old son of officer Mike Nelson, seemed interested in his dad’s food. “Hey dad, are you going to eat all that?” he asked.
In addition to Ramirez and Bermudez, the Texas Roadhouse employees who competed were host Daija Pickett, service manager Shantel Miles, kitchen manager John Schuller and meat cutter Leo Martinez.
