The Fourth of July and fireworks have been a staple of summer in the United States since before Independence Day became a federal holiday in 1941.
Traditions and celebrations on the anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence date back to 1776.
Early indications from Grand Island firework stands hint at increased traffic and business for firework stands in the area.
Cynthea Alvidrez of Marv’s Fireworks on South Locust Street said she has noticed a significant increase in business this year.
“We have been very steady on days we normally are super slow,” Alvidrez said. “I think people are tired of being cooped up and they are ready for some normalcy.”
The trend of steady business was not isolated to Alvidrez’s stand either.
“It is hard to tell,” said Carol Messersmith, a Bellino Fireworks vendor on Second Street. “Numbers have been up a little bit, but I expect it to pick up again tomorrow.”
John Grass of Ka-Boomers on North Diers Avenue said he also has seen a significant increase in sales compared to last year.
“Everyone is coming out in force,” Grass said.
Bellino Fireworks vendor Jennifer Koralewski said she has not seen a significant increase in traffic, but also noted the new location of the stand on Wilmar Avenue may have played a role in the sales numbers.
With the increased traffic, each stand has implemented varying levels of precautions.
All four of the stands require customers to maintain a 6-foot social distance.
Grass and Alvidrez said their stands do not require masks, but offer a mask to customers while they shop.
In addition to masks, Alvidrez’s stand also provides hand sanitizer for customers and employees to use.
Koralewski said her stand has placed an employee near the entrance to control the flow of customers during busier periods of the day.
Each vendor saw a different reason for the increased traffic, but the theme of patriotism was present across the board.
“It definitely sends a message to me,” Alvidrez said. “It tells me that even though things are crazy right now, it will get better.”
Koralewski’s daughter, Faith Koralewski, said it is important to celebrate the Fourth of July because it is an important part of American culture.
For Messersmith, she said the reason for the increase is people feeling they have their freedoms back as the area’s COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.
Similarly, Grass said he believes the increase is a response to previous limits on individual freedoms during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think a lot of people had taken their freedoms for granted,” he said.
While the reason for the increase depends on the person asked, one thing is certain — Grand Island is ready for the Fourth of July.
