The Grand Island Community Foundation has received a three year $69,000 grant from the Christopher Family Foundation. This grant enables GICF to purchase the Three Pillars Initiative youth curriculum and elevates the Youth Philanthropy Board program to the next level. The grant covers three years of curriculum, program expenses and $40,000 to be granted into the local nonprofit community by the students.
The Youth Philanthropy Board was formed in partnership between the GICF and Youth Leadership Tomorrow in the fall of 2018. The YPB is a youth education and leadership program. It consists of a robust curriculum covering topics such as creating community impact, vitalizing donor engagement and building strategic volunteerism. The curriculum is delivered by adult volunteer mentors who have experience in community philanthropy and civic engagement.
The Youth Philanthropy Board’s mission is to support organizations that provide innovative support to youth and encourage better choices. They envision a future where positive behaviors of teens are supported through mental health awareness, substance abuse prevention, safe and fun activities, and peer to peer education.
The YPB eligibility is limited to high school junior students, and applications can be found at www.gicf.org/grants/youth-philanthropy-board-grant. Applications are due by Sept. 3.
For more information on the YPB, contact Amy Price at (308) 381-7767 or aprice@gicf.org.