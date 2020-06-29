An initiative to increase foot traffic at local businesses, the GO! Passport Program, will be started in August by the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce and Grow Grand Island.
According to Nikki Palmer of the chamber, GO! will be a two-and-a-half-month event starting Aug. 17 and ending Oct. 31.
“The passport is designed to increase foot traffic in our local businesses and get people to experience the hidden gems within our community,” Palmer said.
She said the chamber and Grow Grand Island are accepting applications from businesses interested in being a stop on the passport.
“Due to the current situation of COVID-19 we expect passport businesses to find unique ways to allow patrons to visit their store and get a ‘stamp’ while following the directed health measures laid out by the state,” Palmer said.
She also said they wanted to give those who aren’t comfortable getting out into the community the ability to participate virtually.
“Thus, we ask businesses who are applying to either have a Facebook or online presence or be willing to create one prior to our start date,” Palmer said.
To apply, go online to https://www.gichamber.com/look-local.-
grow-local.
Palmer said that once participating businesses are selected, consumers can pick up their passport card at the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce office or any participating business.
“After you collect all of your stamps drop your card off at the chamber and grab your prize — a canvas tote bag with all kinds of goodies,” she said. “You will also be entered for our grand prize drawing for a $50 gift card. Plus, you will be doing the best thing of all — supporting our local businesses.”
For more information, call 308-382-9210 or go to gichamber.com.
