A group of employees from Midwest Medical, sent to New York City to help with its response to the COVID-19 epidemic, included three students from Central Community College in Grand Island.
The second-year paramedicine students were Desiree Lutes of Grand Island, Cheyenne Massey of Alda and Ava Arlt of Kearney.
They were among 140 Midwest Medical employees who traveled to the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area to help battle the coronavirus. Most of the Midwest Medical workers came from Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas. They traveled to the East Coast in 42 or 43 ambulances. The Midwest Medical employees were sent as part of a FEMA deployment.
The CCC students left Grand Island on April 9, arriving in New York the next day.
They assisted the New York Fire Department in keeping people well. Lutes and Arlt shared one of the ambulances, responding to 911 calls. They were based in the South Bronx. Most days, their work took them past Yankee Stadium.
Although she’d never been in New York City before, Lutes didn’t have much trouble negotiating the big city. GPS helped.
Not only did the CCC students receive a warm reception from firefighters and nurses, but also they also heard from the public.
Random people would approach Lutes and Arlt to thank them for their work and offer blessings of support.
One bus driver rolled down his window and told them, “Thank you for what you guys are doing.”
That reaction “was so touching,” Lutes said.
Lutes, 21, spent 16 days in New York, arriving back home Sunday night. The daughter of Jeanne and Daryl Lutes, she graduated in 2017 from Nebraska Christian School.
In addition to her work with Midwest Medical, Lutes has a part-time job with the Hastings Fire Department.
More than half the people the CCC students visited in New York had possible symptoms of COVID-19. They might have had fever, shortness of breath or body aches.
Lutes and Arlt would “kind of size up the situation and decide if they need to go to the hospital or not,” the Grand Island resident said.
While making their assessments, they talked with the person who was sick or injured and visited with family members if any were present.
Some of the elderly people had “no family around, nobody else to call,” Lutes said.
Sometimes they were the first people there “to hold their hand and tell them, ‘It’s going to be OK. We’re here for you,’” she said.
“It’s just a really good feeling to help those who are in need,” she said.
Lutes knows with complete certainty that she wants to earn her living as a paramedic. “100%,” she said.
The work on the East Coast gave the students “an invaluable hands-on experience,” said Amy Marshall, paramedic program director at CCC.
When Lutes, Massey and Arlt graduate from CCC, they will have an associate degree in paramedicine.
They then must pass their certification exams to get a Nebraska license.
The CCC paramedic classes are taught in Grand Island.
In their first year, aspiring paramedics enroll in the emergency medical technician program. Those classes are taught at all CCC campuses and centers. Some students start taking the classes in high school.
Though educational, the work the students did in New York City is not considered an internship.
Lutes flew back early because she was needed at work.
The other Midwest Medical employees headed back home Thursday.
Lutes will never forget an experience she had last Saturday evening. Lutes and Arlt were walking from their ambulance to a home when they heard tremendous cheers from people who came out on their roofs and patios to applaud the health care workers and emergency responders.
Some of those cheers were meant for the Nebraskans. Lutes started crying “because it was such an amazing once-in-a-lifetime experience that I was incredibly blessed to be there for,” she said. It was “honorable and humbling.”
During the pandemic, the cheers are a nightly ritual in New York City. But Lutes had never heard them when they were working in their normal South Bronx neighborhood.
Before the workers headed back to Nebraska, more New Yorkers were visible on the streets. But when they first got there, the city was eerily silent.
“Ava and I actually made it to Times Square one night and it was just dead-empty. It was an odd thing to see.”
Something else odd was seeing a Nebraska ambulance, driven by a Grand Island native, pull into Times Square.
Midwest Medical, headquartered in Omaha, was founded in Columbus in 1987.
The company’s CEO, Jeff Shullaw, is a Grand Island native. His daughter, Kayla, born in Grand Island, works as a paramedic for Midwest Medical in Omaha. She was one of the Nebraskans who made the trip to New York.
