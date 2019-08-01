Go Fund Me accounts have been started and other fundraising efforts are planned for the families of Omar Martinez Cruz and Cody Reutter, who drowned July 26 near a dam on the Republican River.
Cruz, 27, lived in Grand Island. Reutter, 29, lived in Blue Hill. They drowned while fishing at the Guide Rock Diversion Dam.
Cruz left behind his girlfriend, Erica Contreras, and their 6-year-old son, Adan Omar Martinez. Click here to donate to the Go Fund Me page.
In addition, Roxy Pierce of Guide Rock is setting up a donation center for the family and for anything Adan might need to go to school. She may be reached at (303) 243-7604.
Church services for Cruz will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Cathedral.
A bake sale Saturday at Big G Ace Hardware in Hastings will raise money for the Reutter family. The bake sale runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In addition, a fundraiser will be held Saturday during Street Car Days in Red Cloud. Rick Goebel will donate all the proceeds from pop and ice cream sales to the Reutter family.
Reutter and his wife, Crissy, were the parents of four children — Easton, 9, Jamison, 8, C.J., 7, and Carson, 4.
His funeral will be at 3 p.m. Friday at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.