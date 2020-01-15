Voice for Companion Animals will host an event Thursday night designed to raise funds for the second World Spay Day.
The fundraiser, called Spay-Ghetti & No Balls, will run from 6 to 9 p.m. at Bandits Bar, 1016 N. Diers Ave.
Ten dollars “will get you a delicious spaghetti dinner with garlic bread provided by Bandits,” says a news release. “Live DJ entertainment will be provided by Black Tie Entertainment, while you browse and place bids on a variety of items for auction. Tickets will also be available for a Split the Pot Drawing that night.”
Voice for Companion Animals hopes to raise $7,500 in conjunction with the next World Spay Day, which is Feb. 25. That amount would cover 75 spays or neuters for qualifying pet owners in Grand Island and Hall County.
“Thanks to our recent fundraisers with Applebee’s and Petco, along with a recently awarded grant for $1,000 to VCA, we are halfway there to meeting our goal,” says the news release.
Applications are available for qualifying pet owners in Grand Island and Hall County.
To donate or request an application, contact Voice for Companion Animals at (402) 527-8228. The email address is WorldSpayDayGI@gmail.com.
