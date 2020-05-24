While carnivals are a “no go” in Central Nebraska right now due to COVID-19, Grand Islanders are able to enjoy carnival food thanks to D.C. Lynch Shows.
Anji Yates, who runs the funnel cake stand for D.C. Lynch, said the carnival has stopped in Grand Island since 1957 and, due to COVID-19, this is the first year in its 63-year history that it hasn’t taken place.
In the United Veterans Club parking lot, D.C. Lynch Shows had two stands set up — a funnel cake stand and a cotton candy stand — that served a variety of carnival foods including funnel cakes, cotton candy, chocolate-covered cheesecake, corn dogs, snow cones, turkey legs, Indian tacos and lemonade.
Yates said this was the fourth weekend D.C. Lynch Shows was set up in the club’s parking lot. This upcoming weekend will be its fifth and final weekend and will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. The funnel cake stand is cash only, but the cotton candy stand accepts debit and credit cards.
“We wanted to set up to make a little extra money and get stuff going for the season because we may not be able to go out at all,” Yates said. “We want to bring a little bit of the carnival to Grand Island. The VFW is very generous for allowing us to do this here (in its parking lot).”
Yates said the most popular food items available are cotton candy and funnel cakes. She added turkey legs and Indian tacos are not D.C. Lynch’s typical summer foods, but that it wanted to “bring a little extra” to customers and provide them with more meal options beyond traditional carnival foods.
“It has been very good for us,” Yates said of the patronage. “We have been really impressed with the social distancing. We have cones set up so people stay six feet away from away each other; people have been amazing.”
Yates said D.C. Lynch Shows took some precautions while set up in the parking lot, including setting up cones to maintain social distancing, wearing gloves and masks, and having signs set up to encourage people to practice proper social distancing and to wear masks.
“We did put Plexiglas in front of our windows, so that provides a barrier,” she said. “We are also not allowing anyone to sit and tailgate in the parking lot.”
Yates said this upcoming weekend will be D.C. Lynch’s last weekend in the VFW parking lot as directed health measures will be loosened on June 1 and they don’t want to compete with local restaurants reopening for dine-in.
“We encourage people to come out next weekend because it is the last weekend,” she said. “They may not get that carnival food the rest of the year because we may not have these carnivals, fairs and/or street dances this year. It just gives them a little bit of a taste of that.”
Yates added she is thankful to the support the Grand Island community has given to the stands these past few weekends.
