If you’ve never been to Railside Christmas, you owe your family a favor.
Here’s a review from a first-time attendee who wandered over Friday from The Independent: Railside Christmas is exciting, nostalgic and fun.
The downtown area at night is beautiful, enhanced by Christmas decorations and lights powered by generators. Hundreds of families travel from store to store, the scene dominated by the Grand Theatre marquee. Adding to the atmosphere are great aromas provided by food trucks and old-time Christmas music.
In addition to watching performers, there was much for kids to do.
Armando and Hanah Perez were standing in line to have their 4-year-old son, Maddox, pose for a picture inside the Grand.
They came downtown “to celebrate the fun times in Grand Island,” Armando said. They brought their son to Railside last year, and returned this year because he had a good time.
For Christmas this year, Maddox says he wants a “remote-controlled fast car.”
Before lighting the Christmas tree at 6 p.m., Mayor Roger Steele said this is one of most wonderful times of the year.
The turnout, Steele said, demonstrated that there’s “a vibrant community spirit in our city.” If you have families and children, there is no better place than Grand Island, he said.
As 6 p.m. neared, Steele had to keep talking for a few moments so the tree lighting could be carried live on KSNB-Local 4. One of the speakers Friday was morning news anchor Alissa Harrington, wearing a sash that identified her as Mrs. Central Nebraska.
Before the tree was a lit, the Gold Tones singing group from Northwest High School sang Christmas songs, including “Silent Night.”
The tree, by the way, is no longer in front of City Hall. It is now in Railside Plaza.
The move was the idea of the Railside Business Improvement District.
“When we redid the plaza, we had them design a spot in the middle just for a Christmas tree,” said Amos Anson, president of the district. The move had been in the plans for a long time. “So it finally was able to come to fruition.”
Why is the new location better?
“I don’t know that it’s necessarily better,” Anson said. “I guess it’s a better fit, simply because it’s more central.”
It’s also safer, he said. People don’t have to cross a busy street to get to it. “So that’s an important point to remember,” Anson said. “It’s definitely more community-facing over here vs. City Hall.”
Steele, calling the tree “magnificent,” thanked everyone who had a hand in getting it to Railside.
How many businesses took part in Railside Christmas? Between permanent establishments and food trucks, 16 places were serving food.
Attendees gathered in a well-lit circle at the intersection of West Third Street and Wheeler to watch groups of entertainers perform.
The crowd seemed to total a few hundred, but Anson said it would grow much larger. A thousand people were scheduled to perform, and most were accompanied by two parents. So that would total 3,000 right there.
Besides, at 6:30 p.m., families were still arriving.
For the last four years, the Railside Christmas gathering has been held after Thanksgiving. But this year, it returned to a date before Turkey Day.
Getting the entertainers to show up is easier now than it would be next Friday. “If it’s after Thanksgiving, everyone’s gone,” Anson said. For the young people, “There are certain sports that start. It is just not ideal.”
The goal of Railside Christmas is to kick off the holiday season.
Downtown Grand Island, Anson said, has been in the paper six times in the last week and half, with stories about “things going on and opening down here.”
He hears every day from people who had no idea about everything going on Railside. So he encourages “people to just come down and see what’s been going on.”
Among the young people in attendance were two 10-year-olds, Joselyn Kleint and Baylee Griess, who came with Griess’ parents.
In addition, Jon Niebuhr brought his two kids, Wyatt, 8, and Camille, 2.
Among other places, families were visiting the Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions. That organization, the Prevent Project and Tobacco Free Hall County were serving cookies and beverages. Kids also had a chance to pose for a Christmas picture and send a letter to the North Pole.
Organizers promised the kids would get a return letter in the mail.
