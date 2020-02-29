The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is hosting a couple of recruitment events in Central Nebraska this week to hire food safety inspectors.
At the recruitment events, potential candidates will have an opportunity to apply and receive assistance with the USAJOBS application process.
One is set for 9:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, and Wednesday, March 4, at the Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave. Another is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 5, and Friday, March 6, at the Nebraska Department of Labor’s Columbus Career Center, 3100 23rd St., Suite 22, in Columbus.
FSIS is the agency responsible for protecting the public’s health by ensuring the safety of the nation’s commercial supply of meat, poultry and processed egg products. Inspectors account for the largest category of employees in the agency, with more than 7,500 nationwide.
