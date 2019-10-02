Area crops still lag in maturity, delaying harvest. Recent precipitation and the possibility of frost pose more challenges to farmers, who have had more than their fair share of challenges this year.
The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Valley, Sherman, Dawson and Buffalo counties for Thursday. The advisory is from 3 to 9 a.m. Temperatures were expected to be as low as 35 degrees and could result in frost formation.
After reaching a record high of 95 degrees on the last day of September in Grand Island, the weather has turned rainy and colder. As of noon Wednesday, Grand Island had received nearly three-quarters of an inch of precipitation since Monday. That adds to the more than 35 inches of precipitation Grand Island has received since Jan. 1. The 30-year average for the beginning of October for annual precipitation is 23.07 inches.
The cooler weather follows what was the fourth-warmest September on record out of 124 years and the warmest since 1933. The average daily temperature during September was 72.2 degrees. That was 7.1 degrees above the 30-year average. According to the weather service, it was mild overnight lows that contributed to the higher average daily temperatures.
Now in October, the weather service said this is the time of year when the area experiences its first fall freeze. A hard freeze is defined when temperatures drop to 28 degrees or colder.
The first fall freeze date can vary from year to year. The weather service said that within the past 30 years those freezes ranged anywhere from mid-September to early November. In 2018, most of the NWS Hastings coverage area had its first fall freeze on Oct. 11.
Along with Thursday’s frost advisory, the weather service said there is an outside chance for some frost from Sunday into Monday morning.
Grand Island’s low Thursday morning is expected to be about 38 degrees. It will warm up to nearly 60 degrees, with no rain in the forecast. The morning low Friday is expected to be about 44 degrees.
On Friday, there is a 40 percent chance of showers, with a high near 57. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 and 4 a.m., then showers and thunderstorms after 4. The low will be about 52. The chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday is Harvest of Harmony day in Grand Island. There is an 80% chance for showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Saturday’s high is expected to be 66 degrees, with a low of about 44.
For Sunday and Monday, the highs will be in the mid-60s, with lows in the mid-40s.
Earlier this week, the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported for the week ending Sept. 29, corn condition rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 20% fair, 56% good and 17% excellent. Corn dented was 95%, near the 99% last year and the 98% for the five-year average. Mature was 52%, well behind the 82% last year and the 72% average. Harvested was 8%, behind the 16% last year, and near the 11% average.
Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 20% fair, 62% good and 13% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 75%, behind the 91% last year and the 84% average. Harvested was 6%, behind the 25% last year and the 17% average.
Winter wheat planted was 71%, near the 69% last year and the 73% average. Emerged was 23%, behind the 28% last year and the 38% average.
Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 14% fair, 70% good and 13% excellent. Sorghum coloring was 98%, near the 97% last year and equal to the average. Mature was 38%, well behind the 68% last year and the 66% average. Harvested was 2%, behind the 15% last year and the 11% average.
Another concern for state farmers is that corn plants in many areas are showing poor stalk quality. UNL’s Institute for Agriculture and Natural Resources (IANR) said farmers might need to scout fields to avoid losses due to lodged corn.
Stalk rot and lodging were evident in August in some York, Seward, Clay and Nuckolls county cornfields in areas along waterways that experienced flooding earlier in the season, according to IANR. In Boone, Nance and Platte counties, weak stalks and stalk rot were confirmed to some extent in 90% of cornfields surveyed.
According to IANR, flooding and wet conditions in the spring delayed planting for many producers across the state.
“Late planting generally reduces corn yield, but it can also impact plant height, leaf number, ear height, stem diameter and other plant characteristics,” IANR said.
It said that the effects of late planting potentially include thinner stalks with ears set higher on plants, putting them at greater risk for lodging. Also, corn diseases will contribute to stalk problems.
“Many of the diseases developing in Nebraska cornfields are stalk rot diseases, caused by common fungal pathogens decaying the internal pith tissue inside the stalks,” IANR reported.
