These unprecedented times have been challenging, to say the least. Grand Island and communities around the world have been faced with unparalleled personal trials and economic hardships. Yet, from day one, this community has come together to ensure recovery would occur and Grand Island would emerge better than before.
As other counties in Nebraska start to see Directed Health Measures being lifted, we begin to think about what recovery will look like for Grand Island. While the Central District Health Department has yet to have restrictions lifted, the time to plan what the other side of COVID-19 looks like is now.
At the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, this item is at the top of our list. Last month, we held a business leaders forum (via Zoom, of course). These business leaders shared not only the challenges they faced due to COVID-19 but also the opportunities they were seeing for the future. Some were rethinking their supply chain processes; others suggested working from home and Zoom meetings were a possibility post-COVID.
This is reflective of the leadership in Grand Island. Each of us are forging ahead with vision, commitment, and deliberateness to ensure our businesses are indeed “Better Than Before.”
With restrictions beginning to relax for Grand Island at the end of May, we look to the community and ask if they are ready to step back into daily life as normal — or if this new normal is what we can expect for the foreseeable future. This is a pertinent question to be asking as a business.
As we learn more about how customers will act as restrictions are lifted, we must also make sure that the correct steps are being taken to follow Directed Health Measures and other guidelines.
Restaurants will operate at 50% capacity with spacing requirements of at least six feet between tables and all staff must be wearing masks. Are these changes plausible for your business? What can you do to prepare your site to maximize the space available?
Looking towards recovery, the Chamber is dedicated to helping our businesses develop a plan on reopening. We are offering a guide on how best to work safely and operate under certain restrictions which can be found at www.gichamber.com/covid-19-resources.
Thank you for your courage and support as we continue to navigate through this pandemic. We will continue to persevere the only way we know how: together.
Cindy Johnson is president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.
