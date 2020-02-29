Career and Technical Education is education that directly prepares students for high-wage, high-demand careers. It spans many fields including healthcare, information technology, advanced manufacturing and hospitality and management.
On Feb. 12, the Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors adopted a resolution recognizing the importance of career and technical education to the business workforce. The resolution acknowledges that health care occupations are expected to grow 18% by 2026, adding more than 2 million new jobs across the nation.
Eighty percent of manufacturers have reported that talent shortages will impact their ability to meet customer demand. CTE provides students with the in-demand skills required by these positions, helps them develop their talents and provides the necessary tools to be successful in the modern economy.
Grand Island has been a driving force in career and technical education. Our community offers many ways for students to get involved in the workforce and learn from industry leaders. Career Pathways Institute through Grand Island Public Schools places motivated students into the workplace by setting up tours with businesses in that student’s academy, job shadows, internships and apprenticeships.
In January, first-year automotive students toured Anderson Ford in Grand Island. Students saw the service department, parts department, body shop and sales floor to get an idea of the opportunities and careers available.
Nebraska has seen a surge in youth apprenticeships over the years. In 2014, there were 69 apprenticeship programs in Nebraska, one in manufacturing and none in healthcare. Now there are 132 programs, serving 4,265 apprentices with 18 in manufacturing, four in healthcare and 16 youth apprentices. Our very own Dramco Tool Company was the first Nebraska business to bring on a youth apprentice.
Each April, Grand Island hosts the SkillsUSA Nebraska State Leadership and Skills Conference at Fonner Park. Students will work against the clock and each other to prove their expertise in more than 100 contests that include architecture and construction, business management and administration, health science, leadership, manufacturing, STEM and information technology.
SkillsUSA is a talent pipeline that prepares middle school, high school and college students for technical, skilled and service careers. They provide technical skills training and experiences for students to grow in leadership, teamwork and character development.
Career and technical education is important to Grand Island because it gives our students the academic, technical and employability skills they need for post-secondary and workplace success. CTE creates engaging learning experiences through internships and apprenticeships by placing students where they need to be to succeed.
These Grand Island initiatives yield big returns by addressing our local workforce shortage and skills gap by training and preparing the next wave of workers. Career and technical education play a role in building a stronger American workforce as American workers utilize technology and training to do their jobs even better and faster than they do today.
Through CTE, our students and workers are helping to write the next chapter in our American legacy of ingenuity and innovation.
Cindy Johnson is the president of the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at (308) 382-9210 or cjohnson@gichamber.com
