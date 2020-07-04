Axe throwing is an ancient sport, but has gain popularity in recent years as a fun way to blow off some stream after the stress of daily life.
Eric and Danielle Christensen of Grand Island recently opened Axe Holes at 2300 N. Webb Road in the former Y Express location.
But Axe Holes is more than just throwing axes as the Christensen’s also offer archery tag, cornhole and giant Jenga as a fun pastime.
Axe throwing is a sport in which the competitor throws an axe at a target, attempting to hit the bullseye as near as possible like that of the archery. Archery tag is a sport similar to dodgeball, paintball or Nerf war played with bows and arrows tipped with foam. Axe Holes offers five different variations of archery tag for its customers.
Giant Jenga is the same as Jenga but bigger as there are 51 wooden blocks built into a tower. The aim of the game is to dismantle the tumble tower and rebuild it without losing any of the blocks or causing the tumble tower to topple over in the process.
Eric Christensen is a Grand Island native and Danielle is from South Dakota. They met in Fort Collins, Colo., in 2014, and moved back to Grand Island in 2017, where they are raising their kids.
“Before deciding to stay home with our kids Danielle was a cosmetologist and I am currently the environmental health and safety manager for West Pharmaceutical Services in Kearney,” Christensen said.
He said Axe Holes is a fun new spot where people of all ages can come in and “let off the stress of a long day or week or just meet and hang out with friends.”
“We offer axe throwing, archery tag, cornhole, and giant Jenga while selling non-alcoholic beverages and, as soon as we get final approval of our liquor license, alcoholic beverages,” he said.
Christensen said a common misconception is throwing axes and drinking alcohol is dangerous.
“Anything you do can be dangerous if you do not take the necessary precautions,” he said. “At Axe Holes we don’t allow you to throw if you’re visibly intoxicated. We will not allow you throw axes or play archery tag with open-toed shoes. We will personally demonstrate and instruct all guests on axe throwing and archery tag. Finally, we will implement a drink limit for those throwing axes.”
He said that performing an activity while consuming alcohol “slows your rate of consumption significantly when compared to drinking at a traditional bar.”
“At Axe Holes, we’re not letting you throw axes while you drink,” Christensen said. “We’re letting you drink in moderation while you throw axes. There’s a big difference.”
He said they do not sell food, but do allow their guests to bring in whatever they would like to eat.
“While we welcome walk-ins, we will specialize in large groups and events with ages 7 or older for archery tag and ages 10 and older for axe throwing, both with a parent or guardian present,” he said.
Christensen said he and his wife saw Axe Holes as an opportunity to bring something exciting to Grand Island, while also allowing them the chance to have a more flexible schedule and lifestyle to enjoy time with their kids.
“I went to an axe throwing bar in Phoenix in September of 2019 for work and was hooked immediately,” he said. “When I returned, I told Danielle we needed to open one in Grand Island and after searching and finding the perfect space, we came up with a business plan and everything else just fell into place. Eight months later we are excited to open our doors to the Tri-city area.”
Christensen said they want to be the “place people think about when wanting to have a good time with family, friends or coworkers.”
“We want to be the place people go to let loose after work, for a birthday party, bachelor/bachelorette party, company party, graduation party or team-building event,” he said.
Christensen said Axe Holes has no target market.
“We are ideal for anyone and everyone,” he said. “Never thrown an axe before? We will teach you. For those not interested in axe throwing, we have archery tag, cornhole and giant Jenga. We are open to small gatherings, but we will specialize in large parties and events for all ages. Soon we will open registration for cornhole leagues and axe-throwing leagues for those who are seeking more competition.”
At Axe Holes, Christensen said customer service, safety and fun are their top three priorities.
“We aim to deliver an experience that creates long lasting memories and keeps people coming back for more,” he said.
With the opening of Axe Holes this month in Grand Island, the Christensens say they are just getting their feet wet as new business owners offering an unusual service to their customers.
“As people start learning about us and business picks up, we will open our leagues for both axe throwing and cornhole,” Christensen said. “Our lanes and targets are built to meet the regulations of the World Axe Throwing League and we think it would be great to someday host tournaments that are aired on ESPN.”
Axe Holes hours of operation are 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and 12:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday. It is open for private parties on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Hours are subject to change and Christensen said they are always happy to host events or parties outside of regular hours.
Axe Holes can be contacted by phone at 308-675-3038, via Facebook on online at www.axeholesgi.com.
“Axe throwing is a sport that anyone can do,” Christensen said. “Life is about experiences and throwing axes with your friends and family is an experience you will not regret. Come in and have a throw. We promise you will not leave disappointed.”
