Friends of Grand Island Parks need volunteers and donors to develop the enjoyment, history and inspiration of Grand Island’s parks and gardens.
With the city’s budget cuts in 2018, Friends of Grand Island Parks formed under the Grand Island Community Foundation to replace the work of the dismissed seasonal help. Since then, many individuals have come together to volunteer and work on the parks’ gardens, but more volunteers are needed for upcoming renovations.
Starting at Stolley Park’s garden, Vikki Deuel, the chair of Friends of Grand Island Parks, said the non-profit organization is planning to create eight themed gardens, including an ABC garden, kaleidoscope garden, sensory garden, pollinator garden, vintage garden, healing garden, peace garden and a vintage rose garden. Within each garden, a piece of artwork created by recent Grand Island Senior High graduates will be placed to create the connection between nature and art.
“Parks are more than playgrounds, ballfields, splash pads and green grass,” Deuel said. “Latest research said hike-and-bike trails are great, but there’s also a large percentage of the population that likes to do meditative walking.”
Deuel said Friends of Grand Island Parks will renovate each park garden in Grand Island, but will start with Stolley Park because of its historical significance to the city. With these renovations, Deuel said the organization wants Grand Island parks to be known as destination locations such as Lincoln’s Sunken Gardens and Omaha’s Lauritzen Gardens.
“As we head west in Nebraska, we need to have some impressive gardens too,” Deuel said.
With creating the eight themed gardens, Brad Foster, the city’s greenhouse horticulturist, said the brick walkways will be switched to pavers to facilitate walking between the gardens. Foster said the current walkway bricks will be repurposed to create an entrance.
In addition to the themed gardens, Deuel and Foster are planning to incorporate an outside stage with audience space called the Celebration Circle with a handicapped-accessible Celebration Pavilion toward the west end of the garden. Deuel said this space will be reserved for community members who want to have an outdoor wedding or any kind of celebration within nature.
In addition, Friends of Grand Island Parks is partnering with the Grand Island Public Library to establish story walks in the parks once they are renovated. “We’ve talked about what kinds of things we can do to beautify the hike and bike trails, so they’re more than just a concrete path,” Deuel said.
With the ideas established, Deuel and Foster said the infrastructure such as the walkways and waterworks need to be done first before renovating the gardens.
“To redo the walkways, the correct way with new pavers, is about $250,000. To do the celebration circle, pavilion and all that is about $285,000,” Deuel said.
Deuel said many businesses and community members such as Sheffield Tree Services, Tilley Sprinkler Systems & Landscaping, Grand Island Pickleball Club and Jim Cannon and many others donated their services for the current organization and development of the gardens.
“We’ve had good support. We are now talking to donors,” Deuel said. “We are looking at doing some grant writing.”
Friends of Grand Island Parks is considering creating an endowment fund so that the following generations will have sufficient finances to continue the development and growth of Grand Island’s parks.
Kathy McFarland, a member of Friends of Grand Island Parks, said the organization, Foster, Barry Burrows, the parks superintendent and volunteers are working endlessly to maintain the parks, but they need more resources and groups with resources.
“We definitely have our plan in place and the vision in place, now we need groups of people who have the resources to be able to implement it,” McFarland said. “The city’s budget is so tight that they don’t have the money right now to do this.”
McFarland said Friends of Grand Island Parks needs to focus on the larger picture of this project because all of the parks’ gardens will be renovated.
“So there’s a reason to go to all of the parks,” McFarland said. “Every neighborhood needs their park developed more than just what it is currently.”
Burrows said he previously worked at Earl May Nursery and Garden Center and the concept at that time was that the baby boomers were beginning to retire and they like to get away and go relax.
“That’s the thing about gardens. A person on their lunch hour can drive over and just get away from the microwave world that we live in,” Burrows said.
He said Stolley Park’s garden will offer people that mid-day break that people often seek.
Connie Dembowski is a long-time parks volunteer who helps Foster in the gardens approximately 32 hours a week. Dembowski said she is retired and enjoys helping the community.
“There is lots to be done and Brad depends strictly on volunteers. It’s just himself,” Dembowski said. “There are lots to do year-round, so more volunteers that are committed would be nice.”
Dembowski said she often brings her husband to volunteer because it can get busy especially during springtime. Dembowski said they have been volunteering for approximately two years.
“Stolley Park is a big park. We’ve been devoting as much time as we could to it, but there are other parks too,” Dembowski said.
Dembowski said she also spends a lot of her time volunteering at Island Oasis and Grace Abbott.
Foster said the Stolley Park garden has grown and nicely developed since 1984 when Foster first started.
“I couldn’t have done it all without my volunteers over the years,” Foster said. “Thank you to all of them, even the current ones. They put in a lot of effort and time.”
Volunteers and Friends of Grand Island Parks meet every Thursday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
To volunteer, contact Brad Foster at (308) 380-1132 or check out Friends of the Grand Island Parks’ Facebook page.