Fresh Thyme announced Friday that they will be closing their Grand Island store in November.

The Fresh Thyme Farmers Market store in Grand Island, which opened less than two years ago, was apparently not performing up to expectations.

The store, at 3535 W. 13th St., will close Nov. 16.

A statement from the company’s president and CEO on Friday touched on the store’s performance.

“Fresh Thyme will be closing our Grand Island, Nebraska, store on Nov. 16,” Chris Sherrell said in the statement. “Like any organization experiencing rapid growth and expansion, sometimes we need to optimize our approach and make changes if something isn’t working. We are continuing to refine our real estate strategy, but sometimes certain stores are simply not as successful as others. We take the well-being of our staff very seriously — this was not an easy decision for us. We will do everything we can to ease this transition for them. We will continue our mission of making fresh, organic food accessible and affordable.”

Fresh Thyme opened in Grand Island in February of 2018.

The company, based in Downers Grove, Ill., has stores in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Wisconsin and Ohio.

In Nebraska, there are three Fresh Thyme stores in Omaha and one in Lincoln.

