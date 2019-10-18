Time has already run out on Fresh Thyme.

Grand Island’s Fresh Thyme Farmers Market store will close on Nov. 16, according to a corporate employee.

A sign on the front of Fresh Thyme confirms the store is closing.

Fresh Thyme opened in Grand Island in February of 2018.

