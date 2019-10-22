Grand Island isn’t the only city that’s losing a Fresh Thyme Farmers Market. The company is closing one of its three locations in Omaha as well as one in Ames, Iowa.
The Omaha one being shuttered is the Lakeside location.
All three of those stores will close Nov. 16.
Three Fresh Thymes will remain in Nebraska. The Omaha stores are at 14949 Evans Plaza and 13215 W. Center Road. The company also has a Lincoln location.
A company spokeswoman told the World-Herald the Nebraska and Iowa stores are the only three closures confirmed. Earlier this year the company closed a store in Dayton, Ohio, and another near Louisville, Ky.
Since the closure of the Grand Island store was announced, Fresh Thyme has released another statement.
“Fresh Thyme Farmers Market will be closing its Grand Island store on Saturday, Nov. 16,” the statement says. “We regret the inconvenience this will cause our customers and team members, and we are currently working with our affected team members to identify opportunities at other Fresh Thyme stores. Severance Packages will be available to team members who are not interested in accepting a position at a different Fresh Thyme store.”
