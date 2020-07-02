Central City will be the home to the inaugural Survivors Freedom Rally on Saturday.
The Freedom Rally will take place at Survivors, 1310 16th St., in Central City and will begin at 1 p.m. lasting until 1 a.m.
The rally will feature live performances, contests, a dance and an auction in benefit of the Merrick Foundation.
Admission to the event is a freewill donation or a nonperishable item.
Event organizer Mark Carlson said, after the cancellation of Lone Tree Days, the rally will be an event for people to celebrate the military, law enforcement, first responders and health care workers.
A percentage of all proceeds from vendors, concessions, DC Lynch Shows and Spacewalk Inflatables also will be donated to the Merrick Foundation.
“The money is going back to and staying in Merrick County,” Carlson said.
The rally also marks the end of Carlson’s Sleigh the Virus campaign.
The campaign has been a weeklong campaign with the goal of collecting nonperishable food items and other supplies for the Merrick County Food Pantry and the Merrick County Christmas of Sharing.
Carlson said the idea for the event was a combination of his volunteerism at the local food bank, his recent purchase of an antique sleigh and a want to give back to the community.
“I saw people in the line at the food bank who normally were not there,” Carlson said. “With the pandemic, they were just struggling to make ends meet.”
Carlson then decorated his sleigh and pulled it around to local businesses in Central City. Throughout the day, customers of the business could fill the sleigh with food and supplies.
In addition to the donations, Carlson also is auctioning off the one-of-a-kind custom wooden sleigh.
Bids will be taken on the sleigh throughout the rally with all proceeds from the auction of the sleigh going to the Merrick Foundation.
The rally conforms to all COVID-19 precautions and attendees are asked to maintain a 6-foot social distance.
Hand sanitizing stations also are available.
For more information on the Sleigh the Virus campaign or the Freedom Rally, visit sleighthevirus.com or contact Mark Carlson at sleighthevirus@gmail.com or 308-940-1240.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.