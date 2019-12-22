‘Unicorn puppy’ will stay with Missouri rescue mission

Thanks to a grant, the Central Nebraska Humane Society in Grand Island will offer free rabies vaccination clinics four times during the month of January.

“The Central Nebraska Humane Society has received a generous grant from the Grand Island Area Community Foundation to provide lifesaving rabies vaccinations to the pets in our community and county,” says the Humane Society.

“An untreated bite from a rabid animal is lethal to humans,” the news release continues. “This includes bites from rabid bats, raccoons, other wild animals and rabid cats and dogs. This simple vaccination can prevent the rabies virus and keep our community and its animals safe.”

The clinics will be held at the Humane Society:

— Jan. 6, 1 to 3 p.m.

— Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to noon.

— Jan. 22, noon to 2 p.m.

— Jan. 30, 3 to 5 p.m.

