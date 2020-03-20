Voice for Companion Animals will distribute free pet food Saturday to anyone experiencing challenges in this uncertain time.

Bags of dog and cat food will be handed out from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the building, which is at 524 S. Webb Road.

Volunteers will come out to meet those who drive up to the building and ask what they need.

“We have some amazing volunteers and a lot of donations to share,” says Robyn Mays, president of Voice for Companion Animals.

