Sometimes life works to bring interesting, genuinely good people into your orbit.
I’ve seen plenty of that thanks to my job. Over the years, I’ve met numerous coaches and athletes who make an even larger impact in the “real world” than they do in the “sports world.”
Frank Rodriguez is firmly on the list of those people.
I never would have met Frank if it weren’t for my job. But in 2009, I had to call up the owner of Frank’s Gym to do a story about the upcoming Golden Gloves Central District event taking place in Grand Island.
I first met Frank in person at the conclusion of that event. As I introduced myself, I was greeted with a wide smile and a warm handshake. Frank made it seem like he was seeing an old friend, not some sports writer who he was meeting for the first time.
Over the next couple of years, Frank was a semi-regular interview subject. Whenever the Golden Gloves were coming up or one of his boxers was having a big fight, we’d set up a time to meet at Frank’s Gym.
It was there that it was easy to learn a lot about the man. He genuinely cared about everyone who came to his gym, but especially the youth.
Boxing has historically been seen as an outlet to keep troubled youth focused on something positive. Frank wanted to do whatever he could to help those types of kids.
While that smile was often seen during my time there, Frank also could display some tough love. You better not cuss in his gym. Don’t spit on the floor. And don’t show any signs of disrespect, especially toward female boxers.
Frank wanted his boxers to get the attention, but he had an amazing story himself.
It was probably about a year after we first met that he was diagnosed with lymphoma. It had spread over so much of his body that he was given a maximum of six weeks to live.
But like the former boxer that he was, Frank kept fighting. Even though his body was beaten and battered by the disease, his treatment worked and he was able to land an unlikely knockout blow.
Frank was eventually proclaimed to be cancer-free.
That would have been amazing enough. But cancer came back, this time in the form of pancreatic cancer.
Again, Frank survived. An 11-hour surgery removed the cancer along with part of his pancreas, small intestine and gall bladder.
Recovering from something like that was a slow, painful process. But Frank was still alive against all odds.
During this time, we’d start meeting at Frank’s house for interviews. After about five minutes, the recorder would be shut off and we’d keep talking.
Frank would show off some of his boxing memorabilia. We’d talk about boxing, sports, our jobs, our families, life in general.
If too much time had passed between a boxing event, a text would arrive from Frank with an invite to stop by.
I’d always be greeted with a sports drink and some kind of chocolate candy. We both agreed that although the candy isn’t the healthiest snack, it would be rude to turn it down in the company of others.
I would often be sent home with the leftover candy so Frank wouldn’t be tempted to finish it off himself. I had no such qualms.
Chatting with Frank was easy. There were no signs of our 15-year age gap.
I’m going to miss those chats.
On Sept. 6, Frank passed away at the way-too-early age of 59.
His death leaves a big void in the lives of those who were lucky enough to have him enter their orbit.
But I’m sure he now has a ringside seat watch an endless boxing card of the all-time greats. And hopefully he’s enjoying some guilt-free chocolate.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
