Four candidates are on the ballot May 12 for Ward 1 in the Grand Island City Council. The candidates are Jack Sheard, Patrick Birkel, Michelle Fitzke and Alan Pickrel. Jeremy Jones, who currently represents Ward 1, did not file for re-election.
Patrick Birkel, 41, 214 S. Harrison St. He works as a courier. His wife is Tina. He has two stepdaughters.
Birkel said he is running for City Council because “I think it is the best way to give back to the community.”
He is the District 3 coordinator for the Libertarian Party in Nebraska. Birkel also cites “life experience” as a qualification for the council seat.
Birkel said the number one issue he would like to address as a member of the City Council is tax increment financing.
“I think it is a terrible idea,” he said. “I don’t think the taxpayers should be on the hook for developers to make a profit.”
Birkel said he wants voters to know that “every dime that the city spends, whether it be city money or like in this case of the roundabout that they want to put in at Five Points, it is from the state, but it is still taxpayer’s money. Every dime we spend comes from the taxpayer.”
Michelle Fitzke, 53, 1508 Independence Ave.
Fitzke previously served on the Grand Island City Council for 4-1/2 years representing Ward 5 before moving to her new address within Ward 1.
“It was an honor to serve my constituents and the city I have called home my entire adult life,” she said.
During her previous tenure on the council, Fitzke said she worked hard to help the city move toward a balanced budget, develop the Veterans Athletic Complex and end the wheel tax.
Along with serving on the City Council, Fitzke said she served on the Grand Island Senior High Activities board for eight years and is still an active member on the Grand Island Leadership Tomorrow board.
An important issue for Fitzke is keeping the community safe.
“I would do everything I could to keep public safety at the forefront of my efforts while still working to maintain a balanced budget that doesn’t sacrifice programs and services,” she said. Fitzke cites her leadership and experience as a prior council member, along with her civil activities as qualification for being a member of the City Council. “I’m aware of the issues the city continues to face,” she said. “I’m willing to help the city deal with these issues, but I’m also aware of all that the city has to offer.”
As a member of the Grand Island community for 35 years, Fitzke said, “I’m committed to doing everything I can to make life better for everyone in Grand Island. As I have proven in the past, I will always do my best for the constituents I represent.”
Fitzke says the reason for her resignation was that she and her husband purchased a home outside Ward 5.
Alan Pickrel, 66, 4315 Lovegrass Drive. He works as a building inspector for Hall County. He and his wife, Debra, were married in 1973 and have three children.
“My reason for running is to be able to add a diverse look at the problems and the everyday running of the City of Grand Island,” he said. ”Hopefully, I can add input that may be helpful.”
He and his wife moved to Grand Island in 2016 from Columbus when he was hired by Hall County as its building inspector. Pickrel’s prior governmental service experience is 12 years as a school board member and four years on a rural county public power board where he previously lived. He and his wife also have operated a small business in Grand Island.
“I have been in code enforcement for 20 years working with the public,” Pickrel said. “I am in charge of budgeting for my office.”
He said the No. 1 issue is fiscal responsibility for the spending of tax dollars in the best interest of all tax payers.
“I also think we need to take another look at the TIF (tax increment financing) provisions,” he said.
Pickrel said people should vote for him for his ability to “work with almost everyone and my ability to weigh the good and bad in everything brought before the council.”
Jack Sheard, 41, 3819 Meadow Road, works for the Grand Island School District as a marketing and communications coordinator. He and his wife, Melissa, have two sons.
“Since moving to Grand Island in 2005 with my wife and young sons, I have always loved Grand Island,” Sheard said. “We came for a job and stayed because this is a great place to raise a family, be active and grow professionally.”
He said it was the love he developed for Grand Island that prompted him to run for the City Council.
Sheard said he and Melissa “have been able to both give to and receive from this great community.”
“In the 15 years we’ve lived here, we have been blessed to see our sons go through our schools — one graduated in 2019 and is currently serving in the United States Air Force and the other is a junior at Grand Island Senior High.”
Sheard, who works for the Grand Island School District, said his sons’ “academic experiences and the vast diversity they have grown up with have prepared them for the world.”
“I want Grand Island to be the place they are proud to someday raise their families,” he said.
During the 15 years Sheard has lived in Grand Island, he has been involved in a number of organizations and he and his family “have been inspired by so many people doing so many amazing things for the community.”
Among his priorities, if elected to the council, would be public safety, fiscal responsibility and transparency, education, communication and “growing pride in Grand Island from those who call this community home.”
“Running for City Council is the next way I can show my appreciation and serve Grand Island,” Sheard said.
