Four people were transported following a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon at State Street and Highway 281. The vehicles involved were a gray Taurus, which was heading south on 281, and a red F-150. The pickup was turning left onto State from 281, said Sgt. Ryan Rathbun of the Grand Island Police Department. The accident happened just after 3 p.m.
featured
Three lucky winners will be drawn from the contest participants after each round.
featured
Enter to win a $100 Petco gift card thanks to Tommy's Family Restaurant
featured
Win a 2019 Daytona 500 trip for two or $500 in Service Work at Kim's Auto in the Independent's Auto Racing Challenge!