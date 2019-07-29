073019_1045_281State001_bjs.JPG

Grand Island rescue personnel and state troopers work the scene of an injury accident Monday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 281 and State Street in Grand Island. A Ford Taurus (at left) and a pickup truck were involved in the accident that occurred just after 3 p.m. and left the pickup truck on its roof. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)

 Barrett Stinson

Four people were transported following a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon at State Street and Highway 281. The vehicles involved were a gray Taurus, which was heading south on 281, and a red F-150. The pickup was turning left onto State from 281, said Sgt. Ryan Rathbun of the Grand Island Police Department. The accident happened just after 3 p.m.

