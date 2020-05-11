The Edgar and Francis Reynolds Foundation has made a $10,000 grant to the COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund, which is a partnership of Heartland United Way and the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation.
Edgar Reynolds started the foundation in 1979 with the $1.3 million in proceeds from the sale of a wheat ranch in Colorado. Today, 41 years later, the Reynolds Foundation holds approximately $5.5 million in assets and has given $10.7 million to 140 charitable causes in Nebraska.
“Edgar always wanted to leave the world a little better than he found it,” Fred Glade, a trustee of the Reynolds Foundation, said in a statement. “Those who are being the most affected by COVID-19 are working in the free market that made these funds possible, and they are the exact people that Edgar and Francis would want to help.”
Fred Glade and his siblings established the Fred and Amanda Glade Foundation, which has also provided a $5,000 grant to the COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund, based on the principals passed on to him through Edgar.
“We are thrilled to see the local support of the COVID-19 Community Compassion fund,” Melissa DeLaet, chief executive officer of Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, said in a statement. “Donations from both the Reynolds and Glade foundations have helped us to meet the match given by another, anonymous foundation. These donations are indeed an example of neighbors providing a hand up נassisting neighbors to see some form of normalcy in these uncertain times.”
The COVID-19 Community Compassion fund has raised more than $250,000 and has granted $55,000 in funds to basic need and food security programs in Hall, Hamilton, Merrick, Howard and Sherman counties.
“We are incredibly grateful for the tremendous response and generosity shown to help the most vulnerable people during this pandemic. The donations and grant awards will support efforts to work with and through our nonprofit partners to provide critical services and supportive care to individuals and families,” said Karen Rathke, Heartland United Way president.
Donations to the COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund may be made online at GreaterHeartlandFund.org, or text HeartlandUW to 56651. Checks may be mailed to COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund at 1441 N. Webb Road, Grand Island, NE 68803.
