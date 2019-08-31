The Nebraska State Fair has improved every year thanks to the efforts of the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation.
Lindsey Koepke, executive director of the 1868 Foundation, said the foundation helps raise money for the overall improvement of the State Fair which comes in the way of large-scale fundraising for facilities and future needs of the fair that complement not only the state fairgrounds, but also the efforts of Fonner Park.
“We work collaboratively as a team, which helps Grand Island bring in tourism and also helps Central Nebraska as a whole,” she said. “It really is a full-scale mission of what the Nebraska State Fair represents: celebrating this great state.”
Koepke said the 1868 Foundation helps to upgrade or add facilities at the State Fair. One of its largest projects included fundraising for the construction of the Thompson Foods Outdoor Arena on the east side of the fairgrounds. She added the foundation has also helped with smaller-scale projects such as air conditioning in the Fonner Park Concourse and fundraising for benches and lamp posts throughout the fairgrounds.
“We are fundraising so that our priorities will align with the future priorities of the Nebraska State Fair for capital, building improvements, future construction or whatever it may be,” Koepke said.
She added about $2 million is raised annually by the 1868 Foundation for the Nebraska State Fair. She added it has also given 25 cents per fairgoer back to the State Fair since its relocation to Grand Island to be used for capital improvements.
One way the 1868 Foundation raises funds, Koepke said, is through the sale of State Fair merchandise in its gift shop adjacent to the sheep barn. The foundation’s gift shop includes a lineup of 17 different adult styles of clothing, around a dozen youth styles of clothing and Nebraska State Fair-themed socks.
“It is pretty much a full-scale resource for anything you would like to see with Nebraska State Fair merchandise and souvenirs,” she said.
Koepke said one new feature in the 1868 Foundation gift shop this year is a penny press where fairgoers can get a souvenir penny to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the State Fair. She added there are four different penny designs for visitors to choose from.
Koepke said due to it being the 150th Nebraska State Fair, she is finding more people coming to the gift shop to buy merchandise associated with the anniversary.
As of Friday afternoon, Koepke said the gift shop had $30,000 in merchandise sales. She expected to sell $45,000 to $50,000 in merchandise by the end of the Nebraska State Fair Monday.
“People are proud of their State Fair and they want to take it home with them. We want to be able to offer that to the fairgoers so that they can have a little piece of the Nebraska State Fair year-round,” she said. “All of the funds here from the foundation gift shop go toward the mission of the 1868 Foundation, which is to raise funds for the overall improvement of the State Fair.”
As a 100% volunteer-run gift shop, Koepke credited its success to the efforts of volunteers from across Nebraska who help staff it.
“We have had all ages of volunteers in here from all over Central Nebraska, Scottsbluff and Lincoln who really want to do whatever they can to help out the foundation and its mission,” she said. “As the executive director, and only employee, it is pretty difficult to man an operation like this. Our board of directors and fairgoers alike are happy to have the support of volunteers to get them (fairgoers) the merchandise that they need.”
At 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nick Jensen of Papa Bear Chainsaw Carvings will auction off about 30 chainsaw carvings he completed during the State Fair, with all proceeds going to the 1868 Foundation.
Koepke said anyone who wants to give to the 1868 Foundation can do so at 1868foundation.org.