The Grand Island Community Foundation has broadened its name to the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation in recognition of its expanding role in the region.
The organization rolled out its new name and look at a Business After Hours event Tuesday at Riverside Golf Club.
“The new identity of the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation acknowledges that the work we do is not only about Grand Island, but truly about the legacies of those who entrust funds with us,” said Melissa DeLaet, chief executive officer. “Legacies don’t look the same for everyone, and they reach a much broader demographic than merely the city limits of Grand Island.”
The organization began as the Grand Island Charitable Foundation in 1960 and changed its name to the Grand Island Community Foundation in 1997.
DeLaet described the foundation’s mission as empowering people to turn their passion into purpose by creating legacies that strengthen not only Grand Island, but surrounding communities, as well.
That mission is depicted in a new logo unveiled in coordination with the foundation’s new name, the foundation said in a press release. The logo’s quadrants symbolize the foundation’s commitment to fund holders, donors, nonprofits and the communities it serves.
Like the wind powers a pinwheel, DeLaet said, the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation powers individual legacies to make communities better places to live, work and play.
She said the foundation hopes the symbol soon becomes familiar to those who care about the greater Grand Island area.
“Over the past five years, we have seen 277% growth in our assets. We’re making an impact in our area through grants, scholarships, nonprofit capacity building, legacy philanthropy and now even youth philanthropy programming,” said Marcy Luth, board chairwoman. “The legacies of our fund holders plant the seeds for our communities’ growth, and we are growing and changing right along with them.”
For more information or to view the 2018 Impact Report, visit http://www.gicf.org/2018impact/.
The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation is in the Great Western Centre at 1811 W. Second St., Suite 365, in Grand Island.
