The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation recently awarded $45,720 to nine area nonprofit organizations during its spring grant cycle.
Grant funds are made possible through named funds established by area donors who wish to support community causes and projects. The foundation also has established additional grant funds to support the areas of arts and culture, basic needs, children and youths, community enrichment, health and education.
Grants awarded include:
— Centura Educational Foundation — Expanded Preschool Initiative, $10,750
— Central Nebraska Child Advocacy Center — Forensic interview and child abuse prevention training, $5,000
— Big Brothers Big Sisters — Community Based Program, $5,000
— The Salvation Army — Fight to End Trafficking program, $5,000
— Hope Harbor — COVID housing relief program, $5,000
— Grand Island Little Theatre — New wireless microphones, $5,000
— Goodwill Industries — Technology for direct service providers, $4,920
— Lutheran Family Services — Veteran Family Support Group, $3,000
— Leadership Tomorrow — Scholarships for Youth Leadership Tomorrow, $2,050
The grants were funded through the following funds held at the GGICF: Gene and Ellinor Reab Fund, Lloyd and Maybelle Wheeler Fund, Roger and Melodee Anderson Fund, Huwaldt Family Trust Fund, Bill and Marcia Lawton Fund, STOP Fund and GGICF Grantmaking Funds.
GGICF offers two competitive grant cycles per year with the next application deadline set Oct. 1. For more information on eligibility and the grant application process, visit www.gicf.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.