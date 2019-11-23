OpenSky Policy Institute will discuss the state tax and budget debate at a forum Dec. 10 in Grand Island.
The forum is sponsored by the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands and open to the public. It will be at 10 a.m. at the Chocolate Bar at 116 W. Third St.
OpenSky will discuss what is happening in the state’s fiscal debate, including the most recent discussions around efforts to lower property taxes and enact a new business tax incentive program. It will help attendees understand what the tax and budget debate means for the state and its nonprofits.
Representatives from NAM, Nebraska Appleseed and Voices for Children also will provide insights about what issues will be before lawmakers in the upcoming legislative session.
