A former Northwest Public Schools superintendent has filed for a seat on the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
Bill Mowinkel, 59, filed Thursday for a District 2 seat on the county board as a Democrat. District 2 includes areas west of Highway 281 to Engleman Road, and from Airport Road south to Schimmer Drive.
Mowinkel is currently running unopposed in the May 12 primary election. He would face either incumbent Karen Bredthauer or Todd Morgan, who are both running as Republicans, in the Nov. 3 general election.
Mowinkel said as a Grand Island resident since 2001, and from 1981 to 1989, he always believed he should give back to the community. Since he is retired and has time, he felt now was the time to run for the Hall County board.
As a school administrator for 36 years, Mowinkel said, he “dealt with a lot of different boards at a lot of different levels” and is knowledgeable on budgets.
He said he would bring his perspective of responsible spending and proper interaction with people to the board if elected.
“I have a lot of contacts with a lot of former students and parents that I dealt with through different booster clubs and activities,” Mowinkel said. “I have been a 4-H leader for more than 30 years, so I know the rural people, too. I feel like I am very easy and open to talk to.”
Mowinkel said the No. 1 issue facing the Hall County board is infrastructure. With last spring’s flooding, the roads have been “really hurt” and are a “big issue.”
“I think infrastructure is important to recruit business and people to your community,” he said.
Mowinkel added he would address this issue by studying the budget and seeing where funds are going.
“There are always concerns with the budget growth, but I do not think you can have community growth if you do not look at your infrastructure,” he said.
If elected, Mowinkel said he will also work to promote responsible spending and look at where tax dollars are spent.
