After more than 30 years of serving Grand Island as a fire captain, Todd Morgan hopes to serve the citizens of Hall County in a different capacity.
Morgan, a Republican, filed Monday to run for the District 2 seat on the Hall County Board of Commissioners, challenging incumbent Commissioner Karen Bredthauer for the seat. District 2 includes areas west of Highway 281 to Engleman Road, and from Airport Road south to Schimmer Drive.
“I just want to serve the citizens of Hall County. I did it for almost 30 years as a firefighter,” Morgan said. “I think it is the right time for me, plus I am a small business owner. I built my business (Sparky’s Wing Sauce) from the ground up. I started making that one gallon at a time on my kitchen stove and now I run in 30 states, over 600 facilities and seven wholesale distributors.”
In his time as a Grand Island fire captain, Morgan said he dealt with insurance, contract negotiations and helped design a fire station, which he feels will help him as a county commissioner.
“I think I can bring a good perspective because of my experience as a firefighter and a fire captain for almost 30 years,” he said. “I was a leader and a fire captain for the last 18 years of my career. With the negotiations I helped with on contracts and insurance RFPs, I can help with that because I have experience in that avenue.”
Morgan said that while he is running against an incumbent commissioner, he does not want to “ever make a campaign personal.”
“This is not personal or anything like that, it is just something I want to do,” he said. “I have been a public servant for almost 30 years. I still enjoy serving the public in Grand Island and Hall County and want the opportunity to continue serving them.”
If he is elected to the Hall County board, Morgan said he hopes to “be a fresh, new set of eyes” and bring a new perspective to the board. He added he feels there needs to be a business approach to Hall County government.
“I think everybody who runs for public office has a business approach to government, whether it be county, city, state or federal,” Morgan said. “I think you have to look at it that way. You have to approach it as a business.”
Morgan will face Bredthauer in the Republican primary election on May 12. No other candidates have filed for the District 2 seat. Non-incumbents have until March 2 to file.
