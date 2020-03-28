Even though the world around us is in chaos, cattle are still having babies.
The calving season is more successful this year than it was a year ago, when many calves and their mothers died due to excess moisture, cold weather and illness.
“Calving season this year is going a lot better as far as health and sickness goes with the calves,” said Dr. David Lee of Central City Veterinary Clinic.
Cattle and calves aren’t under “nearly as much stress as they were under last spring with the flooding and the extreme temps that we had,” Lee said.
“We’ve really been pretty blessed this spring from a weather standpoint.”
During the month of February, “we got along pretty good. And so far we’re doing just OK this month,” said Dr. Jeremi Wurtz, who is Lee’s colleague.
Even before Saturday’s rain, veterinarians were battling “a little bit of mud,” Wurtz said. “We’re not fighting the water like we did last year, which is a good thing.”
In early February 2019, Nebraska experienced temperature extremes.
It was very cold, “and so the cows were stressed. Their nutritional demands went up,” Lee said.
When calves are born, their mothers provide them with colostrum, which is their first milk. Some of the cows “were just so stressed the colostrum quality wasn’t real good. And so those calves didn’t get a real good start from the get-go,” he said.
Farmers and vets saw more sickness and higher nutritional demands because of the mud, the wetness and the cold. Immune systems were weakened, and the extreme swings in temperature and the moisture “just exacerbated it,” Lee said.
In addition, because of flooding and the breaking of Nebraska dams, some cattle were swept away and drowned.
Calving season can begin in early to mid-January, and starts to wind down in the second or third week of April.
But some don’t get started calving until about April 1. There is some overlap between operations, said Dr. Matt Sullivan of Platte Valley Veterinary Hospital in Alda.
Veterinarians deal with many sick animals, so they like to welcome a healthy calf.
“Absolutely, it’s probably my favorite thing,” Wurtz said.
Calving can be “kind of stressful. But when you have a live baby calf that’s born, it’s very rewarding for sure,” Wurtz said.
“Calving season is a very rewarding time for veterinarians,” Lee said.
“I enjoy bringing new life into the world, and helping producers work through problems that they might be having,” he said. Those problems could be sickness or helping to correct dystocia, which is an irregular presentation.
A calf’s feet and head are supposed to come first. But “sometimes they’ll come with their tail first, or they’ll come with a leg back,” Lee said.
“It’s real enjoyable when you have good outcomes,” Sullivan said. “If you’re pulling a calf and it’s already dead,” or if there are other serious problems, it’s a different story.
Helping a cow through labor can be hard work. Sometimes, “if you have to do a C-section and don’t get rewarded with a live calf, that can be kind of depressing, for sure,” Wurtz said.
If the mother’s not happy, veterinarians can also be injured while delivering her calf, he said.
During calving season, veterinarians don’t have to get up in the middle of the night as much as they once did.
Improvements in EPDs (expected progeny differences) have produced greater calving ease, Sullivan said.
People can now breed cattle so they present fewer challenges “when it comes to the size of the calf,” Lee said.
“We don’t see near the calving difficulties because of an oversized calf like we used to back in the day,” he said.
Lee attributes some of that to improvements in EPDs. But some of it might also be due to fewer producers. Cattle numbers are “still very similar,” but there aren’t as many farms out there “like they were 30 yeas ago,” Lee said.
Sullivan still has to get out of bed a couple of times a week.
“Yeah, that never gets easy,” he said.
Very often, veterinarians don’t have to visit farms to deliver calves.
Of the cases where “the veterinarian needs to assist the mom,” 80-85% are brought to Central City Veterinary Clinic on a trailer, Lee said.
If a cow is down, or can’t be loaded onto a trailer, the Central City vets hop into their trucks to assist the animal.
When a cow is in pain, vets will administer anti-inflammatories or, in some situations, give an epidermal, Lee said.
Calving season might not go well if a producer is struggling with scours or a disease “that’s tough to get a handle on,” he said.
“But really, there’s nothing about calving season I don’t like,” Lee said.
Sullivan enjoys keeping the herd healthy.
It’s always rewarding, he said, to find solutions to a patient’s problem.
Just like any other kind of doctor.
