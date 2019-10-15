CENTRAL CITY — Every October, a veterinarian practice in Central City does what it can to control the cat population while also making life better for farms that have cats.
For two weeks, people bring their cats to Central City Vet Clinic to have the animals spayed or neutered for $50 each. For that price, each cat also receives a rabies vaccination.
This is the seventh year the Central City Veterinary Clinic has had its Farm Cat Round-Up. The special offer began Oct. 7 and concludes Friday, Oct. 18. In that time period, the practice will spay or neuter more than 160 cats.
Area farms benefit from the program.
“Farm cats that are spayed and neutered just make a better farm cat, They’re healthier, they’re not breeding, they’re not fighting. They’re not getting injured. They’re not wandering as much,” said Dr. David Lee, who owns Central City Vet Clinic.
The number of mice on the farm will also drop. “If you’re going to have good, healthy farm cats, you’re going to have a good low number of mice on the farm,” Lee said.
A lot of farmers like to have cats in their shops and around the farm to keep the mice population down, Lee said. Mice are particularly vexing this time of year, when they want to move indoors.
Over the course of the two weeks, the staff sterilizes 12 to 16 cats per day.
The staff members like the project. It makes them feel good, knowing that they’re helping control cat populations, Lee said. In addition, “It’s a good team builder for them.”
“It’s a program we believe in,” said Dr. Allison Mettler, another veterinarian on the staff. “Cats are reproductive by five months of age.”
An average litter totals five kittens. And a cat has two or three litters a year, Lee said.
And then, of course, is the tomcat. “Who knows how many females he might service in a year?” Lee said.
So the Central City work has the potential to prevent thousands of unneeded or unwanted kittens.
Both the staff and the public look forward to the Farm Cat Round-up, Lee said. The project has been well-received, Lee said.
Although it’s called a roundup, farmers don’t use a lariat to lasso cats. They just collect the ones they can catch on their property.
About seven years ago, a farmer’s wife asked Lee to consider a special effort to neuter cats. Lee liked the idea. “And it’s grown every since,” he said.
Last year, 90 cats were neutered.
For a mixed animal rural practice such as the Central City Vet Clinic, the vets and techs have some free time this time of year. October presents them with a chance “to do a good deed,” Lee said.
It also brings some new faces into the clinic.
An animal health company called Zoetis provides the rabies vaccine free of charge. “They look at it as a good deed, too,” Lee said.
By keeping a lid on cat populations, the clinic’s staff keeps an individual farm’s kitty patrol healthy. If a farm becomes home to too many cats, disease can be a problem, Lee said. So can fleas.
During the Round-Up, the staff tries not to include any indoor cats.
After an animal is prepped and asleep, sterilizing a male cat takes five minutes or less. The female takes 10 to 15 minutes.
When they’re done, the staff leaves a small tattoo on the animal’s belly, to let other veterinarians know the work has been done.
The third vet on the staff is Jeremi Wurtz. Other employees include Lexee Brandenburger, Katie Voigt, Michquel Bonser and Stephanie Stone.
