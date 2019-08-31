In Grand Island, it can be hard for parents to find spots for their children in preschools and daycare.
Those parents sometimes encounter waiting lists.
“Our preschool 4 and 5’s are completely full,” says Amy Penny, preschool director at Peace Lutheran Church.
The church has room for two preschool kids who are 3 or 4.
St. Pauls Lutheran Church’s Cornerstone program might have a few openings for kids 3, 4 and 5.
The Teaching Tree, which is at 1918 Aspen Circle, has a few openings for toddlers.
For infants, Teaching Tree and Peace Lutheran both have waiting lists.
“Our daycare hadn’t even opened yet, and we already have infants on the waiting list,” Penny said. But the facility has room for only four infants.
“Infant care in Grand Island is extremely difficult to find,” says Dodi Ouderkirk, who, until this week, was the director of Noah’s Ark Child Care and Preschool at Trinity United Methodist Church.
Stacy Shada of St. Pauls says it’s very challenging to find good quality child care and preschool. “There’s a high need in Grand Island for it,” she said.
It’s tough to find “quality early childhood care,” agrees Steph Allen, owner of Teaching Tree.
Ouderkirk knows of four centers in Grand Island that have waiting lists.
Trinity United Methodist no longer provides weekday care for kids 13 and younger. Ouderkirk was informed in June that the closure would take effect Sept. 1.
At the time, Trinity’s program was serving close to 60 kids.
Other child care facilities in Grand Island were very supportive when the news came out about Trinity United Methodist. They let Ouderkirk know “if they had openings for our children” and if they had employment opportunities for the staff, she said.
The Teaching Tree, which was just opening, had “several openings, so a lot of our families were able to get in there,” Ouderkirk said.
She says child care centers in Grand Island have a “great network.”
When the news about Noah’s Ark was announced, “I felt great support from all of them.”
Ouderkirk has landed on her feet. As of Tuesday, she will become the director of Cathedral Daycare.
Working in child care can be very rewarding.
Ouderkirk received touching farewells as Noah’s Ark closed its doors. One employee said she was going to miss the kids and their families.
“She was so grateful to be part of their lives,” Ouderkirk said.