The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is hosting a recruitment event to hire food safety inspectors in Nebraska starting Tuesday, Aug. 6, in Grand Island.
The interviews are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Nebraska Department of Labor’s American Job Center, 203 E. Stolley Park Road, Suite A.
FSIS is the agency responsible for protecting the public’s health by ensuring the safety of the nation’s commercial supply of meat, poultry and processed egg products. Inspectors make up the largest category of employees in the agency, with more than 7,500 nationwide, and they play a critical role in protecting public health by inspecting all FSIS-regulated products before they can be sold to consumers.
At the three-day recruitment event, potential candidates will have an opportunity to apply and receive assistance with the USAJOBS application process.