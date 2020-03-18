While people are flocking to stores to stock up on groceries, the Salvation Army’s food pantry shelves are becoming bare.
Salvation Army social services director Sue Meier said the organization had a busy January, and the past couple weeks have been busier than usual, but Monday was the busiest day she has seen.
“Monday was crazy,” Meier said. “The whole hallway was lined up with people.”
She said to keep the group size down, staff started filling boxes with food and giving them to families depending on family size.
“They just have to sign a paper and get the box,” Meier said.
Typically, she said, people can come to the food pantry and shop for what they need, but that takes longer and does not control the group sizes.
Meier said giving food to those who need it using the box system makes the process go faster and people aren’t gathering in the hallway.
She also said that, to keep the group size down, only one person per family should come in to pick up a box.
Meier said the surge of people to the food pantry is probably due to the anxiety and stress of not knowing whether people will have to be quarantined, having schools closed and being unable to get food in the stores.
Usually, she said, stores would give them bread they had left and some other items, but with panic buying, stores don’t have a surplus of items to donate.
Meier said the organization is asking community members to donate, if they can, nonperishable food items or money to purchase food.
“The food goes as fast as it comes in,” Meier said, noting the importance of community donations.
If people would like to donate food, they can drop it off at the Salvation Army on West Third Street.
“Grand Island is a giving community,” Meier said. “I know they will step up and help us out.”
