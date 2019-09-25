In anticipation of its upcoming move, the Burger King on South Locust Street and Fonner Park Road has closed.
Signs in the window inform customers that the new Burger King will open soon at 2624 S. Locust. “Hope to see you soon,” says the note, signed by the management.
The new Burger King is being built on ground formerly occupied by Uncle Ed’s Steak House.
The business opened at Fonner View Center in 1994.
