Gerald and Jill Foltz of the Foltz Foundation presented members of Third City Community Clinic with a check for $10,900 on Wednesday.
Members of the Foltz Foundation raised the money with a charity auction before the Josh Turner concert July 12 at the Hall County Fair.
Jill Foltz said Hall County Fair Manager Corby Flagle brought the idea of having the money from the auction, which happens yearly, go to the Foltz Foundation.
Foltz then got in contact with someone from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and was able to get items for the auction. The foundation was formed after the Foltzes’ son, Sam, was killed in a car accident. Sam Foltz was a punter for the Nebraska football team and a graduate of Grand Island Senior High.
Foltz said she served on the Patient Advocacy Board for the Third City Community Clinic and was amazed by the services offered and how many people were helped.
“I think it’s a purpose that’s very, very worthy,” she said. “It affects the community. As you improve someone’s health, the whole community will get healthier.”
Third City Community Clinic is a donation-funded free clinic for the low-income community, receiving no funding from federal, state or city funds, said Susan Aguilar, director of the clinic.
Aguilar said there are about 30 people, including 21 doctors and physicians, who volunteer with the clinic to provide services to those who don’t qualify for government assistance or have insurance.
The donation from the Sam Foltz Foundation will be used to provide prescription medication and medical supplies for patients with conditions such as diabetes, heart problems, asthma and more.
The clinic also provides physicals to low-income children without insurance.