Due to low cloud ceilings forecast across much of Nebraska today, the flyover salute has been cancelled.

A future even will be scheduled to salute all the Nebraskans working hard against COVID-19.

Video shout outs to health care and many other essential workers, available here:

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/750414/nebraska-military-department-shoutouts-covid-19-responders

