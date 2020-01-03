As the new year is upon us, so is the flu season.
Recently, the Grand Island Fire Department tweeted it has seen “a lot of flu and respiratory issues” and urged people to wash their hands and to take care of themselves.
Teresa Anderson, health director for the Central Nebraska Health Department of Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties, said her department has been keeping a steady eye on the number of flu cases that local clinics and health professionals have been reporting.
“We start watching them in October and we have watched them gradually increase,” Anderson said.
Across the country, she said, the flu has been widespread. In Nebraska, the state Department of Health and Human Services recently reported that indicators from Nebraska’s influenza surveillance systems (laboratory testing, sentinel provider visits, influenza hospitalizations, emergency department visits and school absences due to illness) showed influenza activity had “increased sharply” during the last week of December.
NDHHS continues to report a “widespread” activity level to the CDC’s weekly influenza surveillance. This surveillance indicates geographic spread, and does not measure the severity of influenza activity.
“Widespread” means half of the state or more is reporting influenza cases.
For the three-county CNHD area, Anderson said, influenza activity has not been as active as it has been in the state’s metro areas.
“It is a bit puzzling,” she said. “But we are starting to see it now, starting around the middle of December, as more cases are being reported. With influenza, we know that it is just a matter of time.”
According to Anderson, “Our best advice now is that if you have not gotten your immunization or flu shot, you need to march yourself right in here and get it.”
Along with the Central Nebraska Health Department, flu shots are widely available throughout the community, whether it is at a local clinic, the various immediate care facilities, pharmacies, supermarkets or other locations. While most health insurance will cover the cost of a flu shot, Anderson said people who do not have health insurance can get their flu shot for free at the CNHD office at 1137 S. Locust St. in Grand Island.
She said, in looking back last year when charting the spread of influenza in the community, flu season peaked around the end of January 2019. This year, the last several weeks of December saw a surge of flu cases, as was evident from the Fire Department’s recent tweet.
“But numbers, as of this Friday, show we are down a little bit,” Anderson said. “That is a little bit of a puzzle. So, then the question is, we are looking at cases that have been diagnosed at clinics or by professionals. But if someone doesn’t go to their health professional, we can’t count them. So, it can be a little misleading to think that we are down because all of our past history tells us that we are going to start the surge here if we haven’t already.”
Also, she said there may be people who are electing to stay at home and get through the flu on their own.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, influenza activity is high nationally with outpatient visits, and the percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for influenza, at levels similar to what have been seen at the peak of recent seasons. However, this week’s data may in part be influenced by changes in health care-seeking behavior that can occur during the holidays.
Influenza B/Victoria viruses are predominant nationally, which is unusual for this time of year. A(H1N1)pdm09 viruses are the next most common. A(H3N2) and B/Yamagata viruses are circulating at very low levels.
CDC estimates that so far this season there have been at least 6.4 million flu illnesses, 55,000 hospitalizations and 2,900 deaths from flu.
It’s not too late to get vaccinated. Flu vaccination is always the best way to prevent flu and its potentially serious complications, the CDC says.
Antiviral medications are an important adjunct to flu vaccine in the control of influenza. Almost all (99%) of the influenza viruses tested this season are susceptible to the four FDA-approved influenza antiviral medications recommended for use in the U.S. this season.
“The important thing to remember is that for the next month and a half, if the flu follows that usual pattern, we will see a lot more cases in the upcoming weeks,” Anderson said.
According to the CDC, influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. It can cause mild to severe illness. Serious outcomes of flu infection can result in hospitalization or death. Some people, such as older people, young children and people with certain health conditions, are at high risk of serious flu complications. There are two main types of the flu virus: Types A and B. The influenza A and B viruses that routinely spread in people are responsible for seasonal flu epidemics each year.
According to health professionals, the single best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get vaccinated each year, but good health habits such as covering your cough and washing your hands often can help stop the spread of germs and prevent respiratory illnesses. There also are flu antiviral drugs that can be used to treat and prevent flu.
For more information, visit the Central Nebraska Health Department website at www.cdhd.ne.gov.
