Hall County officials say the recent flooding is some of the worst they’ve seen in years.
According to Ryan Pfannkuch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings, the Central Nebraska Regional Airport received 1.43 inches of rain Monday. Since last Wednesday, Aug. 21, he said there has been 5.34 inches of rain at the airport, though other areas of Grand Island could have received up to 8 inches.
This has led to flooding in areas such as Amick Acres and Hall County Park. On Monday, Pam Lancaster, chairwoman of the Hall County Board of Supervisors, signed a disaster declaration for Hall County due to the flooding.
“In working with Grand Island/Hall County Emergency Management, we declared a third disaster declaration for the season,” Lancaster said. “I think that our county roads are in worse shape now than they were in the spring when we first got hit. The ground is so saturated that they really cannot handle all this water.”
In her years on the county board, Lancaster said she has never seen so many disaster declarations issued in one season.
“We go years with none,” she said. “I remember one several years ago. I bet it has been years since we have had one disaster declaration. This year, we have had three already.”
Hall County Facilities Director Loren “Doone” Humphrey said the flooding at Hall County Park is the worst he has seen in his 11 years working for the county. He said the barn, playground and camping areas are all flooded. Due to the flooding, Hall County made the decision to close Hall County Park Monday.
“Yesterday (Monday) morning, we decided to close Hall County Park because the flooding got worse,” Humphrey said. “The water came up even more in the park and actually flooded out some campsites. We had a foot of water standing in some campsites. We have electricity there and that is dangerous. There was just no way we could keep it open and endanger people.”
He added electricity was shut down to allow people who were already camping at Hall County Park to unhook without being electrocuted.
“We evacuated several campers — I am not sure of the exact number,” Humphrey said. “We did have to move some campers to another campsite that was not flooded because some of them out there work with the Nebraska State Fair. We had to make some accommodations for them.”
Humphrey said he does not know how long Hall County Park will be closed. He said the water will have to be pumped out at some point, but it does not make sense to do so since the canal adjacent to the park is overflowing and going into the park.
“There really isn’t anywhere for the water to go, so the water that is there is going to have to be pumped out,” Humphrey said. “It doesn’t make much sense to start pumping water now because as long as that canal stays running like it is right now, the water isn’t going to go anywhere; it is going to come right back.”
Humphrey said the water at Hall County Park has receded six or seven inches since Monday morning.
Hall County Chief Deputy Jim Castleberry, who resides at Amick Acres, said he helped to reach an agreement with its homeowners association on pumping water out of the subdivision.
“The last two days (Monday and Tuesday), they have started running pumps in Amick Acres East across the road into the road ditch on the east side of Hilltop Road,” he said. “Amick Acres West and Amick Acres East cooperated so that Amick Acres West could run a pump from one of the lakes there parallel to the east lakes’ pipe into the same ditch.”
Castleberry said that on Monday night, the Amick Acres homeowners association spoke to property owners north of Amick Acres West to get permission to pump water of the lake Amick Acres West into their sandpit, which he said will then flow naturally to the north toward the Platte River through Wetlands Meadow.
Castleberry said the pumping efforts appear to be working.
“All we needed was for it to quit raining,” he said. “Yesterday (Monday) morning was the worst case scenario. We had two and a half inches of rain in less than 30 minutes. Whatever had been gained from Sunday when the pumping started was lost — plus a little bit more — Monday morning. We have now had 24 hours without rain, so more pumps and pipes have been laid out.”
Lancaster emphasized that any and all decisions relating to pumping water from Amick Acres lies with its homeowners association, not Hall County. She added Hall County apologizes for any inconvenience the park closure has caused the public, but it needed to be closed for their safety.