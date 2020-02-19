While the weather is a little more pleasant in Central Nebraska than last February’s ice box, the National Weather Service in Hastings reports that spring flooding, in the majority of the area, will be near to above-average.
Last year, a cold spell gripped the area, leaving a considerable amount of snow on the ground and a deep layer of frozen ground beneath it. In March, a huge storm hit the area that included heavy rain and warmer temperatures that melted the snow. Because of the frozen ground, the rain water and water from the melted snow inundated area creeks and rivers causing massive flooding.
This year, February temperatures have been much warmer causing any snow that falls to quickly melt and not accumulate.
The spring flooding outlook is for south central Nebraska that includes the Platte, Loup, Little Blue and Republican Rivers and their tributaries.
According to the report, the primary reason for this increased threat is due to high river levels, left over from 2019, and generally elevated soil moisture across the region.
“At the same time, several typical indicators for flood risk are below-normal this year,” according to the report. “As of Feb. 13, there is little to no snow cover across Nebraska or Kansas and most rivers have lost their ice, leading to a low, to near zero, ice jam threat.”
On Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Hastings issued a Winter Weather Advisory through midnight for areas north and west of Grand Island, such as St. Paul and Fullerton, where snow amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected. But warmer weather is expected to return soon after the cold front and snow returning temperatures back into the 50s by the weekend.
In Grand Island, so far this month, the daily average temperature has been running 3 degrees above the 30-year average and it has been dry with .01 of an inch of precipitation recorded as of Wednesday morning. Last February, the daily average temperature was -11 degrees below the 30-year average and the month produced nearly 12 inches of snow.
Compared to this time last year, conditions are much different in several ways, according to the spring flood report.
“The primary differences are the lack of significant river ice, lack of snowpack, shallower frost depths and the fact that February is forecast to end with above normal temperatures,” the report said.
According to the report, “future flooding potential will be highly dependent on the location and intensity of possible precipitation, especially heavy rain, over the coming weeks.”
Most official stations received between 120 to 170 percent of normal precipitation, with several sites within the wettest counties 10 to 20 inches above normal. The overall wettest counties were primarily: Valley, Sherman, Howard, Hall and Thayer (along with portions of neighboring counties).
Last year was an historical wet year for Central Nebraska. Along with the flooding in March, there was also flooding in July throughout the area. Grand Island received nearly 40 inches of precipitation. St. Paul had the highest precipitation amount for the 24 NWS cooperative observer stations in their 24 county Nebraska coverage area at 45.36 inches or nearly 20 inches above its normal annual precipitation. Ord, at nearly 40 inches of precipitation, was 14.4 inches above normal. Other weather observers recorded precipitation amounts such as 50.39 inches at Dannebrog and 46.25 in Doniphan. Each of those communities saw massive flooding in their area last year. Ravenna had its wettest year on record with more than 17 inches of above average precipitation.
According to the weather service, the current weather trend of warmer and drier than normal will continue for the next week with the latest 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center (valid Feb. 21-27) slightly favoring above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation.
The 30-year normal precipitation from March-May across the NWS Hastings coverage area typically ranges from 7 to 10 inches.
